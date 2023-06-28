Southampton finally appointed Russell Martin as their new head coach last week, and now plans to rebuild the squad may finally come together.

There are plenty more outgoing rumours rather than speculation surrounding incoming signings though, with Martin's team potentially set to look very different come the start of the 2023-24 Championship season on August 4.

Let's take a look at the latest transfer news coming out of St Mary's Stadium this week...

Mislav Orsic set for Trabzonspor move

Southampton certainly signed some ineffective players in the January transfer window in a bid to try and strengthen their squad, with one of those being Croatia international Mislav Orsic.

He featured just ONCE for the Saints but is now on the way out, with the Daily Mail reporting that a £3.5 million offer has been accepted from Turkish outfit Trabzonspor for his services, bringing an end to his brief time on the south coast.

Newcastle United keen on both Livramento and Walker-Peters

Southampton have two talented right-backs on their books - but they could potentially lose both this summer.

It was claimed by the Daily Mail on Monday that Kyle Walker-Peters was a target for Newcastle United due to his capabilities to play in both full-back positions, and just a few hours later The Telegraph reported that the Magpies were in-fact targeting their other right-back in the form of Tino Livramento.

The two clubs are in talks for the ex-Chelsea youngster, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, with Saints wanting around £25 million for his services.

Ryan Fraser to Southampton?

As part of the deal to potentially take Livramento to the North East, Ryan Fraser has been discussed as potential makeweight to bring the overall fee down.

The Scotland international has been out of favour at Newcastle and played just eight times in the Premier League last season, but a change of scenery may be needed, and he's starred in the Championship in the past for Bournemouth.

Liverpool enter Romeo Lavia chase

Belgian teenager Romeo Lavia is one player that is expected to depart Southampton this summer and will fetch big money - and Liverpool have now entered the race for his services, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal have been the club that have expressed the most interest in the 19-year-old so far, but their expected deal for Declan Rice could end up taking them out of the race.

Carlos Alcaraz attracting Napoli interest

Despite some poor signings in January, one success story was the arrival of Carlos Alcaraz from Racing Club in Argentina.

The 20-year-old scored four times in 18 outings and showed real talent for such a young player, and that has apparently been noticed in Europe.

Italian champions Napoli have been linked with a move this week, with Alcaraz very much on their radar and there is UEFA Champions League football on offer should they come in for his services.

Dom Ballard signs new contract

It's not all outgoings at Southampton - whilst there's no new signings to report on just yet there is a contract renewal as promising striker Dom Ballard has penned a new deal until 2026.

The teenager had just one year left on his deal and was attracting interest from clubs in England and Germany, but he will now stay with the Saints and could feasibly be a part of Russell Martin's squad next season/

Ballard scored 24 goals in 27 appearances last season at B-team and youth level, whilst also making his senior debut against Cambridge United in the EFL Cup back in August and scoring his first goal in that match as well.

The 18-year-old was handed two Premier League appearances at the end of the 2022-23 season as well against Brighton and Liverpool by Ruben Selles.