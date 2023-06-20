Southampton are at the start of what is expected to be a very busy summer for the football club.

The Saints’ 11-year stay in the Premier League has come to an end, and as they prepare for life in the Championship, it is expected to be a summer of incomings and outgoings.

What is the latest Southampton transfer news?

Here at FLW, we have looked at the latest transfer news surrounding Southampton Football Club…

Latest transfer news involving Romeo Lavia and Arsenal

Romeo Lavia is a player that not many Southampton fans will be expecting to see in a red and white shirt come the start of the 2023/24 season.

The midfielder has been linked with a host of sides, including, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

However, it seems to be Arsenal that have the most interest in the Southampton player, despite the efforts of Chelsea and Liverpool, who are said to have been making efforts in the last few weeks.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are advancing in talks with Southampton to sign Lavia, but he states there has been no official bid yet.

The update also states that the Championship club want a ‘club record fee’ for the 19-year-old. That title is currently with Luke Shaw, who was sold to Manchester United for £30 million.

Romano also adds, that Man United who emerged with late interest, still remain interested in the midfielder, but their priority remains Mason Mount.

Will Lyanco leave Southampton?

It was claimed last week, that Southampton defender Lyanco was the subject of a bid from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.

The 26-year-old joined the Saints two years ago from Torino, and has gone on to make 36 appearances since, with the defender failing to fully establish himself at the club.

Reporter Jorge Nicola stated that Vasco de Gama are interested in signing the defender and are in talks with the Saints, but want to do a loan deal that could include the option to buy.

However, it has now been revealed by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, via Sport Witness, that Southampton have turned the latest offer for Lyanco down.

The report states that the offer was for a loan in which Vasco de Gama would pay the Saints €1 million. Then, if the Brazilian club stayed in their league and the player played in 60% of their games, they’d buy him for another €4 million, while letting Southampton have a percentage of any further move.

It also adds that Southampton rejected the offer as they didn’t like some of the conditions, especially the player playing in a percentage of games, and they believe it is still early in the transfer market, with the European market not really opening yet.

It remains to be seen if Vasco de Gama will return with a new bid, but if not, Southampton are hoping other sides become interested in the defender.