Southampton have made a positive start to life back in the Championship.

The Saints have earned four points from a possible six to get their season underway.

Russell Martin’s side earned all three points away to Sheffield Wednesday in their opening clash, before a dramatic 4-4 draw with Norwich City saw the Saints drop their first points of the campaign.

Southampton will be aiming to fight for promotion immediately this year after suffering relegation from the Premier League in the previous term.

What is the latest Southampton transfer news?

The transfer window has seen a lot of activity surrounding the south coast club, with the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento departing in big-money moves.

With just a couple of weeks remaining in the window, there is plenty of further business expected at St. Mary’s.

Here we look at the latest headlines surrounding the Saints in the transfer market…

Downes decision on Southampton move

Flynn Downes is expected to sign for Southampton this week.

According to the Daily Mail, the midfielder is set to sign for the Saints as part of a season-long loan agreement with West Ham.

This comes following Ward-Prowse’s departure from Southampton to the Hammers earlier this week.

The 24-year-old previously worked with Martin during their time together at Swansea, but he has been unable to make much of an impact at the London Stadium since joining the c;ub last year.

What is Armel Bella-Kotchap's transfer stance?

Armel Bella-Kotchap’s future at Southampton is currently up in the air.

The defender has attracted interest from German giants Borussia Dortmund ahead of the transfer deadline.

According to Sky Sports (08.12), the centre back has some reservations over a move to the Bundesliga outfit, as he is concerned over a lack of game time ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.

Southampton value the player at €20 million (£17.2 million), which is seen as too high for Dortmund at this stage.

What is the latest surrounding Roméo Lavia?

The Roméo Lavia transfer saga has rumbled on throughout the summer, but a conclusion now appears close.

Despite agreeing a deal worth £60 million with Liverpool, the Belgian is set to sign for Chelsea.

The midfielder has made his preference for signing with the Blues clear, leaving the London club as the heavy favourites to sign the 19-year-old.

According to David Ornstein, a deal in the region of £50 million plus add-ons is likely.

A deal between the two clubs has not yet been reached, but it is expected that Lavia will end the window as part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Hayden interesting Southampton

Isaac Hayden has emerged as a potential transfer target for Southampton this summer.

According to The Northern Echo, the Newcastle United midfielder is being considered by the Saints.

Hayden spent last season on loan with Norwich City, where he made just 14 league appearances.

Injuries hampered his progress, with the 28-year-old having since returned to Eddie Howe’s squad.

Hayden is not part of Howe’s plans for the season ahead, with the Magpies having placed him for sale, alongside the likes of Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick.

However, Southampton have yet to make a concrete offer for the player.