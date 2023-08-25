Highlights Southampton's proposed transfer swap deal with Genk involving Joseph Paintsil and Paul Onuachu has collapsed, as both players turned down the opportunity to complete the move.

Southampton’s proposed transfer swap deal with Genk has collapsed.

According to The Athletic, the arrival of Joseph Paintsil in place of Paul Onuachu will no longer be happening.

The club had agreed a deal whereby the two players would trade clubs, with their valuations equalling a total of £8.5 million each.

However, both players have turned down the opportunity to complete the move, which has seen the deal collapse.

It remains to be seen where this leaves the future of both players, with just a week now remaining in the transfer window.

Does Paul Onuachu have a future at Southampton?

Onuachu’s future at Southampton has been up in the air throughout the summer, with speculation suggesting a departure was quite possible.

But this latest deal has collapsed, meaning he could be set to remain at St. Mary’s beyond the 1 September deadline.

The forward has only been with the Saints since February, arriving in a deal from Genk on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The Nigerian has made just 11 league appearances for the south coast club since arriving in the most recent winter window.

That includes only four starts, with zero goals to show for it.

Onuachu has yet to feature in Russell Martin’s side this season, which has seen him not even included in the matchday squads for any of their first four fixtures in all competitions.

The collapse of this deal may see him integrated back into the first team side, but a week remaining in the window does mean a deal to sell the player could yet be agreed elsewhere.

What is the latest Southampton transfer news?

Southampton are set for a busy final few days in the transfer market as Martin looks to build a side capable of competing for Premier League promotion.

It has been reported that the Saints are closing in on a loan deal to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate.

The attempts to sign Paintsil indicates that Southampton are looking to sign a new forward.

The uncertain future of Che Adams has seen the club enter the market for a new striker to compete for a position in Martin’s side.

Southampton have agreed a deal with Everton for Adams, who is still weighing up his future after he received a new contract offer from the Championship side.

The Saints have made a positive start to life back in the second tier, winning two and drawing one of their opening three league fixtures.

Martin’s side will be aiming to maintain this good form on Saturday when they face QPR at home.

Should Southampton look to use Paul Onuachu following the collapsed deal?

A valuation of £8.5 million has been set in the course of this negotiation process, so Southampton are unlikely to accept anything lower than that.

But it remains to be seen whether anyone will be willing to meet that asking price.

If Adams does leave, then perhaps Southampton will be left with no choice but to commit to using Onuachu for the time being.

The 29-year-old still has three years remaining on his contract, so using him will be the only way to help retain his value beyond this summer.