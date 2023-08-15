Flynn Downes will join Southampton on loan following the departure of James Ward-Prowse.

According to the Daily Mail, the West Ham midfielder will go in the other direction following an agreement between the Premier League club and Southampton.

Ward-Prowse completed his £30 million move to the Hammers on Monday, ending his 20-year association with the south coast club.

The midfielder was a talismanic figure at Southampton, becoming club captain in his final few years with the Saints.

The blow of his departure could be eased by the arrival of Downes from West Ham, who is likely to have fallen even further down the pecking order of David Moyes’ side following the arrival of Ward-Prowse at the London Stadium.

How did Flynn Downes fare last season?

Downes has been with West Ham just 12 months, having signed to the London club from Swansea City last summer.

His time at West Ham has not gone too smoothly, but he did play an important role in the team’s Europa Conference League triumph.

But game time was limited throughout the campaign, making just seven starts in the league last year, with a further 14 appearances coming from the bench.

The £105 million departure of Declan Rice could have opened up a space for him in the team, but Moyes has since added Edson Alvarez and now Ward-Prowse to his ranks.

This will actually see Downes fall even further down the pecking order, making a loan away from the club a sensible option.

How important could Flynn Downes be to Southampton?

Southampton boss Russell Martin knows Downes well from their time together at Swansea.

The midfielder thrived under Martin, which earned him a move to the Premier League in the first place.

A reunion might be what’s needed to get the 24-year-old back to playing his best on a regular basis.

Downes featured 37 times for Swansea under the current Saints manager, contributing one goal and two assists as the team finished 15th in the Championship table.

Southampton have been left a little short in midfield with the departure of Ward-Prowse, so Downes should slot into a position within the starting lineup on a consistent basis.

The future of Roméo Lavia remains up in the air, so the shape of Martin’s midfield may not be fully known until after the transfer window closes.

Southampton have earned four points from a possible six so far in the Championship.

Next up for Martin’s side will be a clash against Plymouth Argyle on 19 August.

Will Flynn Downes be a good signing for Southampton?

Downes is a promising signing for Southampton, all things considered.

Replacing Ward-Prowse will be a difficult task for anyone that comes through the door at St. Mary’s given the 28-year-old’s importance to the squad prior to his exit.

But Downes performed quite well for Martin during their time at Swansea, in particular in the second half of that campaign.

So bringing him in is a positive step for all parties, as Downes also needs a fresh start given the changes at West Ham will likely see him lose out on game time.

Downes will be a good fit for Southampton’s style of play, which should also help him transition to his new team relatively smoothly.