Southampton are the latest club to show an interest in Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay, although they will face competition from Leeds United for the right-back.

The Scotland international signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2022, but he has understandably found it difficult to get game time, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez ahead of him in the pecking order.

Therefore, a loan move was arranged for Ramsay in the summer, as he linked up with Preston, but his time at Deepdale was disrupted by injury, which meant he made just two appearances for Ryan Lowe’s side.

With Brad Potts performing well down the right flank, it was agreed that the 20-year-old would return to Anfield, but it seems he will be on the move again.

It has been claimed that Leeds are tracking the full-back, as Daniel Farke looks to add natural cover to Archie Gray. And, in a fresh development, journalist Lewis Steele has stated that Saints are also monitoring Ramsay.

You would imagine that Liverpool are going to decide carefully about Ramsay’s future, as he is at a crucial stage in his development, and he needs to be playing games.

The former Aberdeen man has had terrible issues with injuries since he arrived in England, and those issues continued whilst he was at Preston.

With Conor Bradley having taken his chance under Jurgen Klopp in recent weeks, Ramsay isn’t going to be needed at Liverpool despite their injury crisis, so it’s about finding the right club for his development.

In truth, it’s hard to see either Leeds or Southampton guaranteeing Ramsay minutes, so a move to one of those clubs would be a surprise.

On paper, Leeds’ need for a right-back is the most obvious, as they decided to let the experienced Luke Ayling depart for Middlesbrough on loan. Whilst Jamie Shackleton could fill in, they clearly need more cover, but it would be difficult for Ramsay to displace Gray at the moment with how the academy graduate is playing.

For Saints, Kyle Walker-Peters is the first-choice right-back, and he’s arguably the best in the league, so, again, it’s hard to see Ramsay taking his place in the team.

There are doubts about his future though, so that’s something that could be worth monitoring, but the reality is that even though the chance to join Leeds or Southampton may seem appealing as they push for promotion, they are looking for cover at the moment.

With that in mind, Liverpool may look to another club that could guarantee the youngster minutes over the final months of the campaign.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the next week, and this proves how difficult it can be to do business, as clubs are often in the market for the same players.