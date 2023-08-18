Southampton will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they travel to Home Park to take on Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Russell Martin is yet to taste league defeat since being appointed Saints manager, taking four points from his opening two matches, and would have been particularly pleased with his side’s resilience last weekend as they came from behind three times to claw a point in a pulsating 4-4 draw with Norwich City.

The 37-year-old has had to deal with a lot of transfer speculation this summer, and has seen high-value midfielders James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia depart to West Ham and Chelsea respectively, but more players are continued to be linked to the exit door before the 1st September deadline which could hamper his team selection against the Pilgrims.

The Hampshire-based outfit are also hit with various injury concerns and FLW will keep you up to date on who is set to miss out.

Che Adams

The first player who could sit out of this fixture is striker Che Adams, who has been linked with a potential move to Premier League side Everton.

According to BBC Sport, the Toffees are interested in securing the Scottish international’s services for £12 million and he would become Sean Dyche’s fifth signing of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old scored 25 Premier League goals in four seasons on the south coast, and has started the EFL Championship campaign in fine form, netting the winner at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend.

Adams has one year remaining on his current contract and boss Russell Martin offered an update on the situation.

Speaking to reporter Alfie House from the Daily Echo Martin said: “There’s been discussions about what the future holds and everyone has decided to keep options open. If he’s still here in two weeks it will be a conversation that is ongoing. He’s really happy here but we have to see what happens, right? Ideally you’d like to avoid people entering the final year of their contracts.”

It would be no surprise to see the Leicester-born man left out tomorrow afternoon, with transfer speculation having the potential to turn his head.

Will Smallbone

Moving onto the injury front and we start with Will Smallbone, who was withdrawn in the 87th minute in last weekend’s draw against Norwich City after suffering an impact injury.

The Republic of Ireland international returned to Southampton after their relegation from the Premier League off the back of a successful loan spell at Stoke City and has started in their first two Championship matches of the season.

Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone

On Wednesday it was reported by George Rees-Julian from the Daily Echo that the 23-year-old’s injury was worse than they initially feared, but Russell Martin issued a more positive update this morning.

He said:“It’s coming along nicely. It’s not going to be really long term, so we’re not really concerned about it, it’s just going to rule him out of this weekend, and then we’ll take each day as it comes.

"It’s the oldest cliché in the book but it’s really true, especially about an injury. He’s recovering really quickly, healing really well. The quicker we can get him back in the better because he gives us flexibility and understanding."

From this news, it does rule Smallbone out of tomorrow’s trip and he will have a race against time to be fit for their home clash against Queens Park Rangers next Saturday.

Likely to deputise for the missing midfielder is new arrival Shea Charles, who will be out to impress after joining from Manchester City in July.

Samuel Edozie

The final doubt due to injury is Samuel Edozie, who was substituted against the Canaries three minutes into the second half with a suspected hamstring issue.

The 20-year-old was another purchase from Manchester City and got his first experience of top-flight football after signing in September 2022, and he will be eager to shine in the second tier to get another opportunity.

Speaking after their draw last weekend to the Daily Echo, Russell Martin remained upbeat about the winger’s fitness.

He said: “I think Sam will be okay, it was more of a precaution as he felt something in his hamstring. It was a shame for us as he was amazing.”

With no clarity provided on Edozie’s injury in the build-up to the game, it could be a 50/50 chance of whether he makes a return at Home Park.