Highlights Southampton have suffered three consecutive league losses, with two of them being heavy defeats.

Flynn Downes and Jan Bednarek are expected to return to the squad for the Middlesbrough clash.

Jack Stephens, who has been out with a calf injury, is still a way off from returning to the pitch.

With Southampton having done relatively well in their first few matches back down in the Championship, the last few weeks will have been very sobering indeed.

The club have lost their last three league matches, two of those in heavy fashion, too.

It all started prior to the international break, with Sunderland defeating the Saints 5-0 in what looked like a freak result at the time.

However, since then, Southampton have gone on to lose 4-1 to Leicester City, and 1-0 to Ipswich Town, both in front of their own fans at the St Mary's Stadium.

Of course, Russell Martin's side have the chance to put things right this weekend, with the Saints set to travel north to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro, who sit bottom of the league and winless so far, are having struggles of their own so far this campaign and it could be the perfect opportunity for Southampton to get going once again.

With that said, the players available to Martin for selection are important, and therefore, below, we have taken a look at the latest injury news surrounding the club.

What is the latest Southampton injury news?

Ahead of the Middlesbrough clash, Saints boss Martin has provided updates on a number of players, with good news for some, and frustrating news for others.

Below, we will list each player mentioned, their current injury, and the latest update on their return to fitness.

All quotes are via the official Southampton FC website.

Flynn Downes

Flynn Downes was one potential injury doubt heading into this weekend's Middlesbrough clash.

The West Ham loanee was taken off with a knock in the Leicester clash last Friday, and missed the midweek game versus Ipswich as a result.

Martin confirmed the midfielder is set to return this weekend: "Flynn [Downes] is fine,"

"Flynn will be back in the squad, which is brilliant."

Jan Bednarek

The same can be said for Jan Bednarek, according to Martin: "Janny [Bednarek] got on the pitch and is fine too, ready to go."

Bednarek missed the Leicester clash last Friday, but featured for half an hour or so in midweek, and is therefore fully ready to go on Saturday.

Ross Stewart

Deadline day signing from Sunderland Ross Stewart is still yet to feature for the club having been injured since January.

Martin provided a positive update on his fitness, though, and although Middlesbrough comes too soon, it does not sound as though he is miles away.

"Ross [Stewart] is doing really nicely, he’s coming along really nicely, I don’t think it will change from what I told you guys a week or so ago." Martin confirmed.

"We’re probably looking [at a return] after this block of games and the next international break. But he’s really integrating into the team nicely, great energy."

Jack Stephens

Last but certainly not least when it comes to injuries, Martin also discussed the fitness of central defender Jack Stephens when speaking to the media.

The club skipper has missed the last three matches having suffered a calf injury versus QPR last month.

Although not as bad as initially feared, Martin has called for patience regarding his return: "Jack [Stephens] been a huge loss to us. Not just on pitch but he’s the one player with real voice, he’s really demanding of people but in a real nice way."

"He’s been a real loss for us so the quicker we can get him on the pitch the better, but also the quicker we can get him back on the training pitch the better.

"It’s been a bit of a slow process these first few weeks because of the injury he’s had, so he’s been frustrated. He still plays a really important part in the background, just not as big a part as he’d like or how we’d like.

"But he is coming along nicely, he’s made big progress in last week or so but I don’t think we should expect him any time in this block of games either, we’ll assess it as it goes but he’s still quite a way off."

Middlesbrough v Southampton is set for a 3PM kick-off at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday 23rd September.