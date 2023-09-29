Southampton are struggling for form in the Championship at the moment.

Russell Martin’s position is becoming under pressure after the Saints lost their fourth game in a row last weekend.

Defeats have come against Sunderland, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough.

The loss to Boro handed Michael Carrick’s side their first win of the campaign, highlighting the poor run of form the south coast club are under.

This weekend sees the team play against an in-form Leeds United, as they look to turn things around.

Daniel Farke’s side have moved up to sixth in the table after three wins from their last five games.

What is the latest Southampton team news?

Southampton will be keen to get a result in order to arrest their slide down the standings, with the club sitting 15th going into Saturday afternoon’s clash.

Here we look at the latest team news surrounding Southampton this weekend…

Jack Stephens remains absent, having been out of action since the win over QPR at the end of August.

The centre back is not expected back in time for the Leeds game, meaning the pairing of Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis is likely to remain for the visit of the Whites.

Ross Stewart is also still yet to make his debut for the club since signing from Sunderland on transfer deadline day earlier this month.

The forward was a big-money arrival, joining for a fee worth around a reported £10 million.

Che Adams started up front for the loss against Middlesbrough, with Adam Armstrong and Ryan Fraser joining him in attack from either flank.

Adams is likely to keep his place in the team as a result, but Armstrong could be moved back into a more central position if Martin does opt for a change.

There has been some uncertainty over the availability of Carlos Alcaraz, with the Argentine being kept on the bench in recent weeks.

It has been claimed that the youngster is undergoing some personal issues off the pitch, which could mean he remains on the bench again for the visit of Leeds.

Otherwise, no fresh injury concerns have emerged from Southampton over the last week.

Martin should have a relatively healthy squad to choose from, but could opt for changes from the side that lost to Boro.

The former Swansea City boss needs to find a solution to turn form around, or else his position will be under even more intense scrutiny.

Who will be absent for Leeds United against Southampton?

Leeds will be without a few players for their visit to St. Mary’s, but only have one new injury concern going into the weekend.

Wilfried Gnonto has joined the injury list at Elland Road following an ankle issue he suffered against Hull City last Saturday.

He has joined the likes of Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Djed Spence on the sidelines of Farke’s side.

However, the German still has plenty of options to take the winger’s place in the team this weekend.

Leeds will be looking to extend their gap to Southampton to six points when they visit the south coast on Saturday afternoon.