Highlights Southampton's attack has been impressive this season and they are currently second in the Championship.

The club is eyeing a big money move for Juventus star Matias Soulé, who has been performing well on loan in Serie A.

Southampton is willing to pay around £30 million for Soulé's signature and add him to their already lethal forward line.

Southampton's attack have been one of the most impressive so far this season in the Championship, but a huge transfer deal for a Juventus star could be the difference in promotion this season.

The Saints currently sit second in the Championship, following an impressive victory over Swansea City this week. This win saw them rise above Ipswich Town into second place and into the automatic promotion places as they try to return to the Premier League next season.

With top scorer Adam Armstrong firing 14 goals already this season, the south coast club are not lacking in attacking talent at the moment, and sit only behind Leicester City as the club's second-highest scorers this campaign.

While there have been links for some of Southampton's biggest players to leave the club, with Premier League clubs interested in signing stars Kyle Walker-Peters and Che Adams, it is the Saints who seem to be eyeing up a huge move for one of the top young stars in Serie A this season.

Southampton target Soulé in a big money move

Southampton are linked with a move for Matias Soulé this month, with reports claiming a £30 million move for the forward is being worked on by the club.

The 20-year-old has impressed on loan at Frosinone so far this season, scoring nine times as the club's top scorer in Serie A.

Matias Soulé Championship stats - as per SofaScore Games played 19 Minutes per game 87 Goals 9 Goals per game 0.5 Shots per game 2.5 Goal conversion 19% Assists 1

According to recent reports from CalcioMercato, the Saints are lining up a big money bid for the Italian forward in the January transfer window.

Juventus are said to value the forward at around £30 million, which the report claims Southampton are ready to pay in order to secure his signature and bring Soulé to St Mary's this season.

The Italian's contract with Juventus expires in 2026, although with a clause for an additional year likely to be activated in his deal, it is unlikely that Juventus are in a hurry to let him go any cheaper than they need to.

Previous reports suggested that around £20 million would have been enough to secure his signature, so even in the best case scenario the Saints would need to pay a near-record transfer fee to secure Soulé's signature.

Soulé has impressed on loan but struggled for minutes at Juventus

While opportunity at Juventus have been limited for Soulé so far, he has excelled out on loan this season and attracted the attention of Southampton in the process.

The forward, who can play all across the front three and in attacking midfield, joined Juventus on a free transfer from Velez on the age of 17, joining their youth side in the process.

He spent two seasons with the first team, making just 15 appearances for The Old Lady and scoring once in Serie A, failing to cement his place in a struggle Juventus team in that time.

The forward joined newly-promoted side Frosinone on a season-long loan deal this season, and instantly showed why he was so coveted by clubs this month.

So far he has netted nine times in 19 Serie A matches, leading the clubs scoring charts as he helped the team rise to 13th in the league table when they were predicted to be battling relegation at the beginning of the season.

The addition of Soule would add to an already impressive Southampton forward line, who already boast one of the most lethal attacks in the Championship.

The Saints have scored 53 times in 28 league matches so far this season, but with Adams rumoured to be leaving the club this month, the Italian could be an interesting replacement that allows top scorer Armstrong the chance to play more at centre forward this season.