Southampton have won the race to sign Ryan Manning following his release from Swansea City, securing the left-back's service on a four-year deal.

Leeds United had been another recently relegated Premier League club interested in Manning, according to The Athletic. However, it is Russell Martin who was helped tip the balance, with the new Southampton boss linking up with his former Swansea ace on the South Coast ahead of the Championship rivals.

Ryan Manning signs for Southampton

Manning's deal with Swansea expired in the summer. After a campaign that saw Manning score five goals and register a further 10 assists, he was always going to be hot property this window.

Southampton have swooped to secure the Irishman's service now, with confirmation coming on Tuesday night that he had agreed a four-year deal with the club, seeing him through until the summer of 2027.

That's despite that aforementioned interest from Leeds, who are known to be on the lookout for a new left-back for Daniel Farke as Junior Firpo looks set for the exit door.

Southampton's brutal Leeds swipe

Leeds are yet to make a transfer breakthrough this summer, with focus at Elland Road on exits. Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson and Diego Llorente have already left, with others like Marc Roca, Rodrigo and Rasmus Kristensen expected to follow.

Farke will be expected to be backed in what remains of the summer, in an attempt to get Leeds into contention for an immediate Premier League return.

Since the German's appointment, supporters have been speculating as to when a breakthrough on the transfer front will come. One fan (@EnthusiastLeeds) even wrote on Twitter: "Just a hunch with no basis at all. I think Ryan Manning will be unveiled soon."

That tweet promoted a response from Southampton's media team some five hours later after Manning's confirmed move to St Mary's, quoting that prediction with an image of the left-back looking at his phone with a grin, implying he was reading what the Leeds fans were saying.

"Fair play well done Saints Media Team," wrote The Leeds Enthusiast.

"Taken like a Champ," the club responded, as the banter had a line drawn under it.

All taken in good heart across the board when it comes to Leeds' supporters.

Saints fans were loving it, too.

​​​​​​​

Will Ryan Manning be a good signing for Southampton?

Manning has a wealth of Championship experience, having made over 200 appearances at the level, recording 27 assists and scoring 18 goals.

The past two seasons have seen him play under Martin at Swansea, thriving in his possession-based system - he's scored seven goals and recorded 14 assists in 81 appearances. As per Whoscored.com, nobody in the Championship registered more key passes in 2022/23 than the 27-year-old (108).

He's a player at the top of his game right now and the added bonus for Southampton is that he's used to Martin's ways. It's going to be a unique style of play adopted at St Mary's next season and a left-back that's familiar with that is going to help a lot; as is a better standard of player taking on sometimes quite complex instructions.

A free agent at his peak, on the back of a season where he was at the top of his game, linking up with a manager that knows how to get the best out of him - there's nothing not to like really.