Highlights Kyle Walker-Peters has been a standout player for Southampton, contributing to their recent unbeaten run in the Championship.

Despite transfer interest from clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle, Walker-Peters has remained committed to Southampton and focused on helping them return to the Premier League.

The right-back's impressive stats, such as a 91% passing accuracy and strong defensive contributions, have made him a key player in manager Russell Martin's possession-based system.

Kyle Walker-Peters has been in fantastic form recently as part of a resurgent Southampton side who are currently six games unbeaten in the Championship.

A bright opening few weeks of the campaign were overshadowed by a run of disappointing results which threatened to derail the Saints' first Championship campaign since 2011/12.

One player in particular who has been instrumental in Saints' recent run is England international Kyle Walker-Peters.

As a 26-year-old England international, it would have been easy for the ex-Spurs man to throw his toys out of the pram in a bid to force a move from St Mary's, but instead he's got his head down and worked hard to try and ensure the club make an immediate return to the top-flight.

Given his recent form, there will be no doubt that clubs will be looking at him as an option in January, so it's pivotal Russell Martin ensures he remains at the club come the 1st February.

How has Kyle Walker-Peters performed so far this season?

The right-back has started all 15 of the club's league games this season, playing the full 90 minutes in every single game.

He notched his first goal of the campaign in recent weeks when he scored in the Saints' 2-2 away draw with Preston North End on the 25th October. He's also registered two assists this season, both coming in the club's recent unbeaten run against Leeds United and Hull City.

Russell Martin's high-risk, high-reward football means that clean sheets aren't all that common for his sides. This has been seen this season with the Saints just keeping two clean sheets all season, coming against Stoke City and in Saturday's 1-0 win over Millwall. However, this shouldn't be seen as a slight on Walker-Peters' performances, conceding goals is just an occupational hazard of playing football the way the club's manager likes to play.

According to Sofascore, the London-born defender has a 91% passing accuracy this season, a crucial stat for any player in Russell Martin's possession-based system. He also averages 1.5 interceptions and 1.4 tackles per game, while winning 63% of all duels and having a successful dribble rate of 69%.

He's played a pivotal role in helping the club reach fourth place in the Championship and the St Mary's faithful will be hoping that he's willing to stay and see out the job on the South Coast.

Has there been any transfer interest in Kyle Walker-Peters?

According to Football Fan Cast, Walker-Peters has attracted the attention of Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Fulham in recent times. The Sun also reported in June of this year that he was wanted by the likes of Champions League sides Lens and Roma.

Speaking to the Southern Daily Echo in September, he insisted that he made no attempt to force a move from the club. He said, "I'm not someone who was going to try and force my way out or have things put in the media. That's not my style.

"I came in and spoke to the manager on day one and I got to work. I worked as hard as I could to learn the gaffer's new style.

"I'm really enjoying working with him. My main focus is on Southampton and getting the club back into the Premier League. Hopefully we can do that."

Saints fans will be hoping that come January the 26-year-old still has that mindset as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.