Southampton fans have gone into a frenzy following the release of a video advertising the launch of the club’s home kit for next season.

The Saints are preparing for life in the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

The team finished 20th in the table, ending up 11 points adrift of safety.

This has led to speculation surrounding the future of several key members of the first team squad.

How have Southampton fans responded to James Ward-Prowse’s presence in advertising material?

This includes star figure James Ward-Prowse, who has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Southampton reportedly value the midfielder in excess of £50 million, which could prove enough to stave off interest.

The release of a video advertising the launch of a new home kit has included the 28-year-old, which has garnered a huge response from the club’s supporters.

Here we look at the best responses that Saints fans had to his appearance in the advertising material…

The 28-year-old is a fan favourite at St. Mary’s due to his long-time attachment to the club.

Ward-Prowse has been with Southampton for 20 years, first signing with the club at the age of just eight.

This has led to a lot of concern over his potential departure, with his impressive performances also making him a key figure in the side.

His appearance in the video advertising the new home kit has led to some optimism that it is a hint regarding his future.

Although some are also concerned over the lack of Russell Martin, who has yet to be revealed as the club’s new manager despite intense speculation.

But the majority of people were far more concerned over the future of Ward-Prowse.

His potential departure would be a big blow to the club’s promotion chances.

So his inclusion in this video has not been lost on the many Southampton fans who have responded.

However, one pessimistic fan still believes that his appearance in the marketing material will have no bearing on determining his future, joking that the player could still be sold as early as tomorrow even with this appearance.