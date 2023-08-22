Highlights Russell Martin is eyeing another Swansea City reunion at Southampton with the Saints keen on Nathan Wood.

Southampton have reportedly made a £10 million offer for the 21-year-old defender.

Wood has just one-year remaining on his contract at Swansea, but there is an option for a further 12 months in his contract.

Following his appointment at Southampton earlier this summer, Russell Martin has had a decent start to life as Saints' boss.

Indeed, the club have won two of their opening three league matches, drawing the other, leaving them fifth in the league standings on seven points at this early stage.

One interesting part of Martin's appointment at the St Mary's Stadium, though, has been the use of his previous Swansea City connections when it comes to transfers.

For example, former Swansea defender Ryan Manning, who departed the Swans at the end of his contract earlier this summer, joined Southampton on a free transfer following Martin's arrival.

Furthermore, in recent days, Martin and the Saints have snapped up Flynn Downes on a loan deal from West Ham. Downes, of course, used to play under Martin at Swansea.

It appears there could be further signings like this, too.

Southampton make bid for Nathan Wood

That is if reports breaking on Tuesday morning do indeed prove accurate.

As per Sky Sports' transfer centre blog (10:18, 22/08), Southampton have now made a significant offer to sign Swansea City defender Nathan Wood.

Their report reveals the Saints have proposed an offer to pay a significant fee up front, followed by a further 30% in add-ons, the details of which have been discussed below.

Wood was signed by Martin at Swansea City last summer, and went on to make 40 Championship appearances under the now Southampton boss last term.

Sky Sports claim that Swansea paid just £250,000 for Wood last summer, meaning they would net a £9.75m profit were this deal to go through.

How long does Nathan Wood have left on his Swansea City contract?

Having joined Swansea City just last summer, it might be expected that Nathan Wood would be tied down to the Welsh club for quite some time contractually.

However, it appears that Wood signed just a two-year deal when putting pen to paper in South Wales last summer.

This means that Wood's contract, according to Transfermarkt, is due to expire next summer, in 2024.

His contract does include the option for a further 12 months, though, so essentially, the club have him tied up until the summer of 2025.

How much have Southampton bid for Nathan Wood?

Despite having just one or two years to go on his contract, this has not stopped Southampton from putting in a very significant bid for the Swansea City defender.

Indeed, it catches the eye when any Championship side is willing to put in an eight-figure offer, and that is what the Saints' have reported done.

According to Sky Sports, Southampton have bid £10 million for Wood's signature from the Swans.

Their report reveals that the fee would be broken down into an upfront payment and add-ons.

The Saints would reportedly pay £7 million to Swansea up front, with the further £3 million being made up of add-ons.

It is unclear at this stage what those add-ons would be.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Swansea City respond to this offer.