Highlights Southampton striker Paul Onuachu is set to join Ligue 1 club Metz on loan "in the coming hours", according to French outlet L'Equipe.

Onuachu's time at St Mary's has not worked out and it has looked as though he'd be leaving this summer throughout the window.

Getting the 29-year-old off their wage bill is a boost for the Saints – even if they won't recapture any of the fee they paid for him in this deal.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from St Mary's throughout the summer and looks set to complete his exit before the transfer deadline at 11pm this evening.

Southampton plans transfer deadline day

Having already generated more than £150 million in player sales, the Saints look set to be busy on deadline day.

Sunderland attacking duo Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts appear high on Russell Martin's shopping list – with the former closing in on a £10 million transfer between the two Championship rivals.

The South Coast club have already confirmed the signing of centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from Manchester City, in a deal that is thought to include a £20 million obligation to buy if Martin's side win promotion this term, but it looks as though there will be more movement both in and out.

Che Adams continues to be linked with a Premier League move, with Wolves and Bournemouth said to be in pursuit as time clicks down in the window.

However, reports suggest that both Sekou Mara and Armel Bella-Kochap are set to stay put.

Paul Onuachu transfer latest

One player that is going to be on the move is Onuachu.

The 29-year-old joined Southampton in January as the club looked to add forward firepower to help them in their Premier League relegation battle.

The Nigerian forward failed to score in 12 games for the Saints and his departure this summer has been signposted for some time.

Former club Genk and Bundesliga side Stuttgart were both linked earlier in the window but it seems Onuachu is now set to join Metz in Ligue 1.

According to L'Equipe, the Saints marksman will join the French team on loan "in the coming hours".

Metz have also been linked with Hull City forward Oscar Estupinan but it remains to be seen whether the arrival of Onuachu impacts that deal at all.

Are Southampton right to cash in on Paul Onuachu?

This looks like the right move for everyone involved.

With a contract that runs until the summer of 2026, Southampton will get another chance to recover some of the money the spent on Onuachu once his loan spell at Metz ends.