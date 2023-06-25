Borussia Mönchengladbach are the latest club to show an interest in Southampton's Paul Onuachu as new boss Russell Martin prepares to reshape the squad following his appointment.

There are some who could leave the Championship side after providing strong self-accounts last term such as James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters, for example, whilst others appear primed to simply be moved on to level out Southampton's financial framework and for not aligning with Martin's vision.

Indeed, peripheral striker Onuachu, who has endured a torrid time upon the south coast after arriving with an abundance of excitement and optimism from Genk back in January, fits that bill and looks poised for the exit door, a feeling that has only been accelerated following recent updates regarding the 29-year-old's future.

What is the latest transfer news regarding Southampton's Paul Onuachu?

As per journalist Sacha Tavolieri, a battle for Onuachu's signature has emerged over in Germany, with Borussia Mönchengladbach leading the race amid interest from VfB Stuttgart.

That said, the report informs that the Nigerian forward does not wish to explore the possibility of being embroiled in a second successive battle at the bottom of the table which could well prove to be the case with a move to Stuttgart, who finished 15th in last season's Bundesliga and subsequently had to lock horns with third-placed second-tier outfit Hamburg in the relegation play-offs, eventually running out 6-1 victors across two legs.

Therefore, Mönchengladbach appears the most likely next destination as things stand, and they have made no secret of their admiration by lodging a 'concrete approach'.

Should Southampton sell Paul Onuachu?

Parting ways with the towering striker is a real no-brainer if Southampton desire to hit the proverbial reset button and erase their miserable top-flight campaign from the memory ahead of a prospective rebuild.

Having amassed a potent goalscoring record in Belgium that encircled 85 strikes from 134 outings, some of which came in European competition, Onuachu was licensed with the responsibility of scoring the goals to keep Southampton afloat in the Premier League but that, in reality could not have gone any worse as he failed to score once in eleven appearances.

He clearly has talent and the necessary natural instinctive striking nature, as certified by his previous returns, so it is plausible to suggest that perhaps, he simply did not fancy the challenge at Southampton, which should push them to sell him as soon as possible.

As alluded to before, too, it is also difficult to decipher just where he would fit in under Martin's system, given that the progressive-minded manager favours an intricate possession-based style and his strikers at Swansea City, Joel Piroe and formerly Michael Obafemi, are two technically gifted forward who would both regularly drop deep to get on the ball and interchange with teammates.

That is not something to expect from Onuachu, who is much more of an archetypal target man that thrives most from crosses into the danger zone instead of getting on the end of slick, free-flowing passing moves.

Therefore, and for more reason than one, it makes a great deal of sense for Southampton to sanction an exit sooner rather than later, and though it would come as a real shock to see them recoup anything close to the £18.6M outlay that they forked out following the turn of the year, a moderate fee could still be forthcoming.