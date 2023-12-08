Highlights Southampton striker Sekou Mara is keen to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Mara has struggled to establish himself at Southampton, with just two goals in 40 appearances.

French sides Lille andMarseille, as well as clubs from the Bundesliga are interested in signing the 21-year-old.

Southampton striker Sekou Mara is keen to leave the club in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato, who say that the 21-year-old is attracting interest from top-flight clubs in both France and Germany.

Mara yet to establish himself at Southampton

It is reported that Southampton paid a fee of around €13million to complete the signing of Mara from Bordeaux in the 2022 summer transfer window.

However, the striker has since struggled to make the impact that may have been hoped for from him at St Mary's, and he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship last season.

In total, the 21-year-old has scored just two goals and provided three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Sekou Mara Southampton record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermakt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 10 0 0 2022/23 Premier League 30 2 3 As of 8th December 2023

As a result, it now seems as though there is the possibility that the striker could be on the move once again, when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Striker eyeing Southampton exit as European clubs circle

With Mara having started just one Championship game under new Southampton manager Russell Martin this season, this latest update has claimed he is keen to leave the club in January.

That is apparently due to the fact that he wants to be playing more regular football, partly in order to ensure he has a chance of earning a place in France's Under 23s squad for the Olympics in Paris next year.

It is thought that one French side, Lille, have already enquired about the possibility of taking Mara on loan at the turn of the year, with the option to buy.

Their Ligue 1 rivals Marseille are also said to be keen on the 21-year-old, who is apparently also attracting attention from the Bundesliga in Germany.

As things stand, there are around two-and-a-half years remaining on Mara's contract with Southampton, securing his future at St Mary's until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Southampton challenging for promotion despite Mara struggles

Having dropped into the second-tier this season, Southampton have made a strong start to life back in the Championship.

Martin's side have taken 37 points from 19 league games so far this season, meaning they currently sit fourth in the table, eight points adrift of an automatic promotion place.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.

Mara move is one Southampton may be able to afford

There does seem to be an argument that an exit for Mara in January is one that Southampton may be able to sanction.

The striker has played a limited role for the Saints this season, so their form without him suggests he is a player they may be able to cope without on the pitch.

Related Southampton FC team news and predicted XI v Watford FLW predict the starting lineup for Southampton against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

Indeed, if Mara was to move on loan and excel elsewhere, it could give Southampton a better chance of making a big fee on his sale in the summer, than if he was simply sat on the sidelines at St Mary's.

With that in mind, you feel it would be no huge surprise if the 21-year-old manager to complete a move away from Southampton in the next few weeks.