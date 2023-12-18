Southampton are riding the crest of a wave in the Championship right now, but there is a chance that one of their key senior players will be snapped up by a Premier League side in January.

The Saints did indeed cash in on some of their stars in the summer such as James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento, which raised funds to bridge the drop of top flight television money from their coffers, but one player who remained was Che Adams.

The Scotland international had interest from plenty, and it looked as though Everton were in pole position to strike a deal for the 27-year-old in August, but a move never arose and Adams now finds himself in limbo.

A new three-year contract has been on the table for Adams since the summer, but that remains unsigned, leaving the forward with just six months left on his current deal going into the January transfer window.

Burnley targeting cut-price move for Adams in January

And one club who are prepared to come to the table are Burnley, who are currently struggling in the Premier League as they sit 19th in the standings and five points adrift of safety.

The Clarets signed plenty of wingers in the summer but they have a lack of credible goalscoring options in the middle, with Zeki Amdouni, Lyle Foster and Jay Rodriguez the current centre-forwards available to head coach Vincent Kompany.

Now, TEAMtalk have reported that the Belgian wants to add Adams to his ranks for the second half of the season in the hope that he will be able to help fire the Lancashire outfit to safety and that they do not get relegated immediately back to the second tier of English football.

Southampton may be better off keeping Adams until the end of the season

There is now a dilemma that head coach Russell Martin and the transfer team at St Mary's Stadium have to consider going into January - do the Saints sell for the best possible price or is Adams kept until the season's end?

Che Adams' Southampton Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 18 Goals 4 xG (Expected Goals) 3.35 Assists 2 Shots Per Game 1.2 Big Chances Missed 3 Key Passes Per Game 0.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.5 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.5 Touches Per Game 19.3 Stats Correct As Of December 18, 2023 - As Per Sofascore

If it is the latter, then there is of course the risk of losing Adams on a free transfer, but it could be argued that keeping the striker around and letting him keep his options open at the end of the season is more important for the club.

Adams can score goals at Championship level and along with Adam Armstrong possesses a strong threat to second tier defenders, and before the 4-0 win over Blackburn this past weekend when he was rotated, Adams had been starting once more for three matches in succession - something he hadn't been doing recently.

That suggests that he's still a big part of Martin's plans, so Southampton could be best served holding on to him and chancing their luck at the season's end.