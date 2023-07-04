Roméo Lavia’s preferred destination is understood to be Arsenal amid growing interest in his services.

According to Football Transfers, the 19-year-old is leaning towards a move to the Gunners this summer due to a number of factors, including their ability to afford a greater wage packet compared to rivals, as well as having Champions League football.

It has been reported that Mikel Arteta’s side are set to step up their interest in the player following confirmation of Declan Rice’s move to the Emirates.

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth up to £105 million for the West Ham midfielder, but are still looking to further reinforce their options in that area.

Who is interested in signing Roméo Lavia?

Arsenal have faced competition for the 19-year-old from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United this summer.

However, it is understood that United are now no longer in the chase for the midfielder following their agreement with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount.

But that may change if Scott McTominay is sold.

Meanwhile, the Reds are thought to be stepping up their interest in Lavia, with a £40 million offer being prepared by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool are keen to overhaul their midfield options after a disappointing Premier League season that saw them drop to fifth in the table.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already been officially signed following a £35 million agreement with Brighton and a £60 million deal with RB Leipzig.

How much is Roméo Lavia worth?

Southampton are reportedly holding out for a deal closer to £50 million in order to agree to the sale of Lavia.

The 19-year-old signed to the club only 12 months ago in a deal worth £10.5 million, but his stock has risen following an impressive debut season in the Premier League.

Despite suffering relegation to the Championship, the Saints midfielder impressed many with his performances.

Russell Martin has been tasked with turning things around at St. Mary’s, but he may have to do so without Lavia in his first team squad.

While no agreement has yet been reached, clubs are now starting to step up their interest in the youngster.

Liverpool are currently in the better position given they have moved quickly to sort out their transfer business.

Arsenal are still waiting for the completion of the Rice deal, and the sale of Thomas Partey, before moving onto their pursuit of Lavia.

Would Arsenal be the best next destination for Roméo Lavia amid speculation over his Southampton future?

Arsenal have the better trajectory on the basis of last season, but Liverpool’s track record under Jurgen Klopp is second only to Manchester City.

Being a top transfer target for both clubs is a signal of his talent and shows how high his potential is.

Game time will be key for Lavia, and he is likely to find himself in similar roles at both Anfield and the Emirates.

It is likely that Lavia will be a secondary option in Arteta’s squad for the time being, with Rice and Kai Havertz being signed to partner in midfield.

But there is every chance that the Belgian will still earn plenty of playing time at Arsenal given the club is now building a side to compete domestically and in the Champions League.