Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is keen to sort out his future before the 2023/24 campaign starts because he doesn't want to play in the Championship, according to an update from 90min.

The talented 19-year-old has been the subject of interest from many sides in recent months, with the Saints' relegation probably increasing his chances of sealing an exit from the south-coast side this summer.

He hadn't made much of an impact at a senior level before his switch to St Mary's last summer - but made a very respectable 29 Premier League appearances last term and did more than enough to put himself in the shop window.

How long does Romeo Lavia have left on his contract at Southampton?

Considering he's still a youngster and has plenty of time to improve, it's no surprise that the Saints moved to ensure they tied him down to a long-term contract.

He still has four years remaining on his existing deal and that will give Russell Martin's side the license to demand a sizeable amount for him, even though their negotiating position may be weakened slightly by their Championship return.

Former side Manchester City do have the option to buy him back for a set price - but that can't be activated until 2024 and that means the Saints can demand a very decent amount for his services from now until the end of the summer window.

What could stop Romeo Lavia from securing an exit before the start of the season?

A £50m price tag has reportedly been slapped on the teenager and at this stage, it's believed no club are willing to pay that much to lure him away from St Mary's.

There may not be a shortage of clubs interested, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle all being linked. But that price tag could force some teams out of the race, even the Gunners who have spent big on Kai Havertz and may get a deal over the line for West Ham's Declan Rice.

They may not be keen to spend too much and because of this, a move for Lavia may not be able to be completed.

Is Romeo Lavia taking the right stance?

You can understand why he would want to get his future sorted out reasonably quickly.

If he joins earlier in the window rather than during the latter stages, that will give him more time to settle into life at another club and that would be ideal for him.

If he can get a mini pre-season under his belt at another club, that could allow him to make a good start to life there and that could be crucial for him in his quest to play regularly at his next team.

Despite this, he needs to wait for the right option to come along and if that means waiting until the late stages of August to seal a move, then so be it.

Ideally, that club will come along and swoop for him sooner rather than later, but the Saints' asking price may prevent him from securing a switch in the short term. There's even a chance he could stay at St Mary's, so he should be preparing for that possibility too.