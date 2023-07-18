Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has given the green light to a potential move to Arsenal, according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old is attracting interest from plenty of clubs this summer - but the Saints are in a strong position at the negotiating table with a number of their stars and will be demanding the highest possible amount for them.

Not only have they got Lavia tied down to a long-term contract, but also James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento, giving Russell Martin's side an advantage in their quest to either sell him for a big fee or retain them for another season as the south-coast side look to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

Lavia could end up generating the Saints' highest sale fee this summer considering the fact he shone in the top flight last term, is only 19 at this stage, has four years left on his contract on the south coast and is being pursued by some of England's biggest clubs.

Who is pursuing a move for Romeo Lavia?

Chelsea and Liverpool are believed to have held talks to recruit the Belgian, whilst Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle are also being kept up to date on the teenager's situation.

The latter three could potentially move for the midfielder as well, but Man City have a buy-back clause that they can activate next year if they wish to.

Clubs that do want to recruit him this summer face needing to pay more than £50m though - and that price tag could force some teams out of the race - even though some of these interested sides are some of the richest in the country.

Because his contract doesn't expire until 2027, the Saints have the license to demand that much from him.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to Give Me Sport that Lavia is not on the Gunners' radar at this point, although that could potentially change later in the window.

And a conflicting report from Football Insider has emerged since then, with the outlet claiming that the top-tier giants are preparing an offer for the Belgian.

They also believe Lavia would be keen on the move after holding positive conversations, with the player liking manager Mikel Arteta.

Where would Romeo Lavia fit in at Arsenal?

The Gunners have some excellent midfield options at their disposal at the moment.

Martin Odegaard is an integral player, Declan Rice will be crucial too and they have other experienced midfielders at their disposal including Jorginho, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

Kai Havertz can't be forgotten about either - because he could potentially play in an advanced midfield role.

Partey could be on his way out of the club - and you feel his departure will be needed if Lavia is to win a sufficient amount of game time in the English capital.

He could operate in a deep role alongside Rice, which could give Odegaard the license to play in a more advanced position and not have to worry too much about defensive responsibilities. That could help the Norwegian to maximise his impact in the final third.