Southampton have seen the departure of senior defenders Mohammed Salisu and Duje Ćaleta-Car - the return of Armando Bella-Kotchap will quickly settle any nerves.

The 21-year-old was a shining light amongst a disappointing campaign which saw Saints’ 11-year stint in the top flight draw to a close.

One of several promising youngsters in fact, the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Romeo Lavia all receiving numerous Premier League outings - the latter a mainstay in the heart of the Saints midfield and garnering significant interest from Liverpool.

Nevertheless, the reality of Championship football takes centre stage with Russell Martin’s side aiming for an instant return to the promised land.

An opening day win over Sheffield Wednesday proved to be the perfect way to do so, Nathan Tella’s deflected effort off Adam Armstrong opening the scoring early on before Che Adams restored the lead in the latter stages after Lee Gregory’s equaliser.

Recruitment meanwhile has been slow with emphasis on outgoings. Ryan Manning comes in on a free transfer from Swansea City to reunite with Martin and add competition at left-back while Shea Charles is the latest Manchester City academy prodigy to join the Southampton ranks.

Outgoings meanwhile have seen a plethora of players not in the new manager’s plans depart, wingers Mohamed Elyounoussi, Mislav Orsic and Theo Walcott all going their separate ways while Ibrahima Diallo has opted for a move to Qatar.

More importantly however, is the calibre of defensive departures - Tino Livramento the latest to go in a big-money move to Newcastle while Salisu and Ćaleta-Car have moved to France on a permanent basis. With no sign of a new defender coming through the doors, who will lead the backline for Southampton?

Who is Armando Bella-Kotchap?

The 21-year-old German may be one of the younger defenders at Martin’s disposal, however, that should not be mistaken for inexperience. Arriving last summer from VfL Bochum on a four-year deal, Bella-Kotchap was one of many young stars to come to St. Mary’s in the same window.

Making his debut for the 2. Bundesliga side in April 2019, the defender clocked more than 60 appearances across the top two divisions in Germany, 21 of which coming in the top flight the year before his arrival.

He wasted little time though in adapting to English football, immediately establishing himself as a first-team regular despite more senior competition. Ultimately, he registered more top-flight appearances than any other Southampton centre-back last season and second only to Kyle Walker-Peters across the whole backline.

Making 24 appearances, Bella-Kotchap was a colossal figure at the back, recording 3.9 tackles and interceptions as well as 5.3 clearances per game. While there is still room for improvement from the youngster as he becomes a more experienced figure in the backline, it was a promising showing overall in arguably the toughest league in the world, holding his own despite a season to forget for the team itself, finishing rock bottom of the Premier League.

What is Bella-Kotchap’s current injury situation?

The only thing stopping Bella-Kotchap from asserting himself as one of the best performers in the league currently is his fitness. Despite links earlier in the window to a move to RB Leipzig, he still remains firmly in Russell Martin’s plans, according to Alfie House of the Daily Echo.

The German international did not feature in any of the preseason outings and is still expected to miss the next round of fixtures as he returns to training.

What will be required from Bella-Kotchap this season?

There is no need to rush Bella-Kotchap back from injury while Jack Stephens and Jan Bednarek hold down the fort - two experienced top-flight defenders in their own right.

Those reading into the EFL Cup outing against Gillingham, however, may raise alarms bells about Southampton’s overall defensive discipline at times, losing 3-1 to the League Two outfit with a makeshift pairing of Romain Perraud and Lyanco not delivering on this occasion.

The presence of an imposing figure upon his return will likely bring a sense of calm to those around him and to those in the stands. As noted previously, he is tough in the tackle and at more than 6ft 2in tall, is a towering aerial presence which even the most physical of experienced forwards at this level will struggle to combat.

A season at the top end of the table will likely breed confidence too, registering just three clean sheets in a season where they lost 25 games is far from the best conditions to be adjusting to English football.

But his commendable attitude to adapt to the problem must be commended and will be eager, alongside his teammates, to become a formidable force in this division while ruthless down the other end with promotion the number one goal at St. Mary’s.