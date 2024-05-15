Highlights Che Adams is in transfer discussions with Wolves for a summer move

Wolves are pursuing Adams aggressively to bolster their attacking lineup, while Saints are preparing for his possible departure.

Adams has been a key figure for Southampton over the years but his time at St Mary's looks set to be coming to an end

Southampton striker Che Adams is in transfer talks with Premier League side Wolves.

According to Football Transfers, the Scotland international is in advanced discussions with the Midlands outfit over a proposed summer move.

Adams is set to be available as a free agent at the end of the season, which has led to speculation over his future at St. Mary’s.

The 27-year-old has been a regular presence in the side since joining from Birmingham City in 2019, but could now be set to depart the Hampshire outfit.

Adams has featured 40 times for Southampton this term, contributing 16 goals and four assists as Russell Martin’s side fights for promotion to the Premier League (all stats from Fbref).

Che Adams transfer latest

Wolves have been previously linked with a move for the Scot, with a summer move being blocked by the Saints last summer.

It was reported that Gary O’Neil is eyeing Adams this summer as he looks to improve the team’s attacking options.

Wolves are now moving closer to agreeing a deal to sign the Southampton forward, with advanced talks underway between the player and the top flight club.

Positive talks have been held over a move this summer, even with the Saints still fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

Martin’s team will face West Brom on Friday night in the second leg of their play-off semi-final, with Adams’ availability still in question.

The striker was not fit enough for the bench for last Sunday’s first leg meeting at the Hawthorns, which finished 0-0.

It remains to be seen whether discussions with Wolves will impact his selection, as the uncertainty over his future could distract him ahead of such a crucial fixture in Southampton’s campaign.

Nottingham Forest and Leeds United were both also linked with potential moves for Adams in the last year, but he remained with Southampton in the Championship after their relegation 12 months ago.

But Wolves now look likeliest to win the race to his signature this summer ahead of the expiration of his contract.

Che Adams’ importance to Southampton

Che Adams' stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.63 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.53 Shots 3.15 Assists 0.16 Expected assists (xAG) 0.14 npxG + xAG 0.68 Shot-creating actions 2.60

Adams has featured regularly for Southampton in recent years, making 164 league appearances for the club since joining from Birmingham.

He contributed 41 goals and 17 assists during that time, helping the Saints finish 11th, 15th, 15th, 20th and fourth in the table.

Relegation from the Premier League last year saw a number of players depart St. Mary’s, but Adams remained to help Martin’s team fight for automatic promotion.

The south coast club missed out on a top two spot by nine points, but are now two wins away from sealing promotion through the play-offs.

Positive move for Adams

Adams will be returning to the Premier League next season no matter what happens with Southampton’s play-off battle if this deal is agreed.

The Scot has leveraged his contract status to earn a smart move in his career, with his performances in the Championship showing he should still be competing in the top flight.

Wolves are in need of a forward this summer, and they are moving quickly to upgrade a key area of the side, which is shrewd business on their part.

This will come as a blow to the Saints, but they still have Ross Stewart and Adam Armstrong to choose from in attack going into the summer, so won’t be too short of options if no replacement is signed.