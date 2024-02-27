Juventus loanee Carlos Alcaraz isn't thinking too much about his future at this point, with the midfielder making this admission to Sky Sport Italia.

The Argentine hasn't enjoyed the best time at parent club Southampton, joining in January 2023 during a busy transfer window for the Saints.

At the time, they made some big-money signings in a desperate attempt to keep themselves afloat in the Premier League beyond the end of last term.

Unfortunately for the south-coast side, the additions of Alcaraz, Paul Onuachu and others didn't pay dividends for them and they were relegated during the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Alcaraz was only brought in for around £12m and with the player only 21 at this stage, he could have been an excellent addition for the long term.

But his impact at St Mary's has been limited, with Russell Martin not making the Argentine a key player in his team this season.

Carlos Alcaraz at Southampton (As of 26th February) [All competitions] Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 21 4 2 2023/24 26 4 3

With Alcaraz not starting every week, it wasn't a major surprise when he sealed a departure during the January window, with the player making the temporary switch to the Italian giants.

However, they have the opportunity to make this move permanent, although it's currently unclear whether they will do so.

Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz on his future

It's no real surprise that the 21-year-old took the opportunity to make the switch to Italy.

The chance to play in England is a great one and he only joined last year, but the opportunity to join a European giant like Juventus was too hard to turn down and many people won't blame him for making this move.

He kept his cards close to his chest when asked about a permanent move though, telling Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia): "It’s too early to talk about it.

"We must prepare for the next game against Napoli. I don’t want to think about the future too much."

A return to Southampton would not be a disaster for Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz needs to carefully consider his future.

The opportunity to play for a massive club like the Italian side is excellent.

However, he needs to be starting regularly at his age if he wants to speed up his development and become a key player in Turin, something he's on his way to doing after already managing to win some game time out on loan.

But if he doesn't sign permanently for them, he can't be too disheartened because he could make himself a real hero at St Mary's in the future.

You just have to look at the likes of Leicester City and Leeds United to see how much quality there is in the Championship - and it's not a bad level to play at next term if the Saints don't manage to win promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

He could win a decent amount of game time on the south coast too, so a return to St Mary's wouldn't be a terrible outcome for him.