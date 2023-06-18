Southampton striker Dom Ballard is attracting transfer interest from clubs in England and Germany, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims that Ballard is "one to watch on the market" this summer as he is "considered a very interesting prospect", with three clubs from England and Germany "keeping a close eye on him".

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Saints last April before scoring on his debut for the club in the Carabao Cup win at Cambridge United in August.

Ballard made two substitute appearances in the Premier League in the final two games of the season, while he has represented England at both U17 and U18 level.

However, Ballard has just one year remaining on his contract at St Mary's, meaning Southampton could potentially be vulnerable to losing him this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

How has Dom Ballard performed for Southampton?

Ballard is an incredibly highly-rated prospect who enjoyed a prolific season for the Saints at youth level, scoring 13 goals in 16 appearances in the Premier League 2, netting seven goals in five FA Youth Cup games and also getting on the scoresheet against League One side Exeter City for the U21s in the Papa John's Trophy in October.

Former Southampton manager Ruben Selles handed opportunities to Ballard in the FA Cup and the top flight this season and the Spaniard predicted that Ballard and fellow youngster Kami Doyle will have a bright future.

"We have players that can make it, we just need to find the process and the space to give them the opportunity to be there," Selles told the Southern Daily Echo in March.

"Dom wants to be a Premier League player for Southampton. And that's the kind of spirit that we need and that's the kind of player that we need.

"Those two players, they have the potential to play for us.

"One day you will show why you are good and can start being in the squad, being in the lineup, and hopefully then being in the national team."

Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters has also praised Ballard, claiming that he has "that X-Factor that you need to be a good goalscorer".

Will Southampton be able to keep hold of Dom Ballard?

It could be difficult for the Saints to retain Ballard amid growing interest from elsewhere.

Ballard seems to be the latest exciting talent to come from the Southampton academy and he is a player with huge potential.

It would be no surprise to see Ballard receive first-team minutes in the Championship this season, particularly if the Saints were to lose the likes of Adam Armstrong and Che Adams this summer which could convince the striker to stay at the club.

With key players such as James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia almost certain to depart this summer, Ballard is one player Southampton must to everything possible to keep and ensure they tie him down to a new long-term contract.