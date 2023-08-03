Highlights Southampton's Championship campaign begins as they face Sheffield Wednesday, hoping to leave behind a tough season and start fresh under Russell Martin.

Transfer business is ongoing for Southampton, with players like James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters linked with moves away.

Che Adams, the striker, is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, including Bournemouth, who had a bid rejected for him. Southampton is open to selling at the right price.

Southampton get their Championship campaign underway on Friday night as they travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday.

The Saints are hoping to put behind them the torrid campaign they suffered last term as they begin a fresh start under Russell Martin.

The South Coast club is heading into the brand-new season with their transfer business very much still ongoing. The club has made three new signings, but this transfer window has been more about which players are going to leave St. Mary’s.

Players such as James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Tino Livramento, and Kyle Walker-Peters have all been mentioned with moves away.

But it is striker Che Adams who is the latest player to be subject of transfer interest, as Premier League side AFC Bournemouth have had a bid turned down for the forward, as reported by TEAMtalk.

What is Che Adams’ situation at Southampton?

Adams is in the final year of his contract at Southampton after joining the club in July 2019.

The forward has gone on to score 31 times in 145 appearances, with 10 coming in 35 games in all competitions last season, but it wasn’t enough to help Southampton keep their long stay in the Premier League going.

The forward has worked his way through non-league football to shine at Sheffield United and Birmingham City before getting to play in the Premier League with Southampton.

In his four years at the club, the 26-year-old has gone on to become an important member of the Saints squad under the various managers, but last season he seemed to lose his regular spot.

Which teams are interested in Che Adams?

Adams seems to be a target for a number of Premier League teams in this transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were first given credit with an interest in the international forward at the beginning of July. Then Leeds United and Nottingham Forest joined Wolves in showing an interest in Adams

These three top-flight clubs were then joined by Premier League new boys in Burnley, who are said to be keen on the forward and believe £12 million could be enough to sign the striker.

Everton then joined the growing list of sides keen on the 26-year-old, with The Sun claiming it could cost any side willing to sign Adams up to £15 million.

Crystal Palace and Fulham were then also credited with an interest, but they along with the other sides seem to be behind in the race as Bournemouth make their move.

Bournemouth’s interest in Che Adams

It was first revealed by journalist Alan Nixon at the back end of July, that Bournemouth had joined the race for Adams, as they prepare for another season in the Premier League.

Noe, according to TEAMtalk, the Cherries have acted on that interest and have seen a bid rejected for the striker.

The report doesn’t state how much the bid was worth, but it adds that the Saints while rejecting this offer are aware of the growing interest in Adams and are ‘open to selling’ for the right price.