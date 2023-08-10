Highlights Chelsea's offer for Roméo Lavia is likely to be rejected by Southampton, who are holding out for a higher fee for the midfielder.

Liverpool had been leading in the race to sign Lavia, but Chelsea emerged with an improved offer and are keen to strengthen their midfield options.

Lavia is considered an ideal fit for Liverpool's midfield, and talks could escalate in the next 24 hours following Chelsea's latest bid.

It is expected that Chelsea’s offer for Roméo Lavia will be rejected, according to Sky Sports.

It was reported on Wednesday evening that the Blues have made a bid worth up to £48 million for the Southampton midfielder.

This is the largest offer that the Saints have received so far for the Belgian amid intense speculation over his future.

However, it is understood that the Championship side are holding out for even more before they consider the sale of the 19-year-old.

Lavia missed the club’s opening two games of the new campaign, with his future very much still up in the air.

What is the latest Roméo Lavia transfer news?

Liverpool were thought to be leading the race to sign the Southampton star, but Chelsea emerged midweek with an improved first offer for the player.

Liverpool have seen three bids for Lavia rejected already this summer as they look to strengthen their midfield options, the most recent of which was worth £46 million.

But the Blues are also keen to reinforce in that area of their squad following a summer that has seen several departures from Stamford Bridge.

The likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante have all made their exit from the London club, with Jorginho having also departed last January.

Chelsea have also turned their attention to the likes of Moises Caicedo and Tyler Adams as potential incomings in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s midfield has seen a similar level of overhaul in the last several weeks.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner have all departed Anfield during the transfer window, with only Dominic Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister arriving in their place.

Lavis is seen as an ideal fit for what Liverpool need in order to improve their midfield options, with the ex-Manchester City youngster earning a lot of praise for his performances for Southampton over the last year.

Does Roméo Lavia have a future at Southampton?

Sky Sports claim that talks could accelerate over the next 24 hours following Chelsea’s latest offer.

The Saints are hoping to hold out for a fee worth £50 million before considering his sale, which the Blues have almost managed in their opening offer.

It is looking increasingly likely that Lavia will make the switch away from St. Mary’s, but it has now been called into question where his next destination lies.

Russell Martin’s side return to action this weekend with a clash against Norwich City, with Lavia unlikely to feature regardless of what developments occur over his future.

What will be Roméo Lavia’s next destination?

Chelsea and Liverpool are both in need of reinforcement in midfield and Lavia has emerged as one of the best possible options available on the market.

A £50 million fee for Southampton would be a lot of money, and they are holding firm on that valuation in the knowledge Lavia is a wanted man.

The Belgian has a lot of talent and could fit in as a regular presence in the team for one of the biggest sides in England.

Chelsea have shown a dogged determination to get their targets in the market since the new ownership took over last year, so perhaps that is his likelier destination at this point.