Southampton stance on potential West Brom transfer swoop revealed

Sam Johnstone has been linked with a move to Southampton recently but it appears that if the goalkeeper did decide to make a move to St Mary’s, he would only be switching to the club in the summer transfer window, as reported by Hampshire Live.

The former Manchester United man has been arguably one of the top goalkeepers in the EFL for a few seasons now and has only gone from strength-to-strength with current side West Brom. Despite their relegation back down to the Championship, he remains pivotal to the club and has already managed four clean sheets in just ten matches so far this campaign.

It’s his top performances at the Hawthorns that have now led to him being a real contender for his country too. Johnstone is firmly in the mix for a starting spot with England and even managed another start for the side over the weekend against Andorra.

He’s continuing to catch the eye and it has led to this interest from Southampton. The club are on the hunt for a new shot-stopper and it has led them to Johnstone. If the Baggies don’t get promoted this year, then there is a very real chance a team higher up the pyramid will try and lure him away – and with the prospect of Premier League football on offer, it would be a hard one for the keeper to turn down.

Hampshire Live is now reporting that Southampton could then make a move for the player – but it might not come over winter. Ralph Hasenhuttl has mentioned making a move for a new shot-stopper in the summer and it means that Johnstone may be resigned to seeing out the season with West Brom and then making the move to Southampton at the end of the campaign if he does decide to join the Saints.

If he wants a move earlier then, he may have to look elsewhere for it. Otherwise, it means West Brom will be able to get at least another full season from Johnstone before a potential switch in the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

Sam Johnstone is definitely one of the brightest and best goalkeepers in the EFL and it’s no wonder there is such an interest in his services. Southampton being interested is good news for the player, as they are an established Premier League side and could offer him regular top tier action.

If they decide to only make a move for a new goalkeeper (whether Johnstone or not) in summer, they face losing him to a rival. A lot of sides would benefit from having the England man and they’ll be hoping that they can tie up a deal for him if it is possible – whereas the Baggies will definitely be hoping that a move only comes in the summer, as that would allow them another year of Johnstone in-between the sticks for them.