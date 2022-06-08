Southampton stance on deal for 20-year-old emerges amid Preston North End interest

Southampton are desperate to try and bring Gavin Bazunu to the club this summer and will continue to try and get a deal done despite interest from Preston, as reported by talkSport’s Alex Crook.

The goalkeeper appears to be a wanted man during this offseason, with clubs looking to do deals for him after his impressive loan spell with Portsmouth. The 20-year-old became the League One side’s go-to shot-stopper last season and made 46 appearances for the side in total.

He helped the team to get into the top half of the third tier table and whilst they fell away from the play-off spots, he helped them to compete for a top six spot for most of the campaign.

Now, with the player having returned to his parent club of Man City, other sides are keen to have the player on a deal this summer. Preston have been linked with a short-term move for the goalkeeper, as they look to recruit plenty of options for inbetween the sticks.

The Lilywhites currently have no options in goal – and that would likely mean Bazunu ends up coming in and being their number one option in the Championship.

Southampton though are keen to bring the player in themselves in whatever form they can – and that interest does not appear to be subsiding according to this report. The Premier League side are ‘pushing hard’ for a deal – and Man City could end up relenting and letting him join.

That though would be a blow for PNE, who would then have to look elsewhere for goalkeeping options.

The Verdict

Gavin Bazunu has proven he can be an excellent first-team shot-stopper during his time with Portsmouth and having looked like one of the best options in his position in League One last time out, he certainly seems ready for the next challenge.

Preston could no doubt give that to him, as a move to Deepdale would likely cement him as their first-team option for next season. That could let him prove himself in the Championship, a division higher, and still get regular action on a weekly basis with the club too.

However, a move to Southampton is likely to be tempting too. If the Premier League side want him for the future, then it might mean him sitting on the bench though which likely wouldn’t appeal. If they are prepared to offer first-team action though, then the Premier League would certainly trump the second tier.

This all depends though on if Man City are prepared to let him leave. He won’t be the first-team option for them yet but his potential means they likely won’t want to let him leave the club permanently – and might instead prefer the PNE short-term option.