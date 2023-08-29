Highlights Southampton's Armel Bella-Kotchap is attracting interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly competing for Bella-Kotchap's signature, with Bayern in the lead.

If a move to Bayern falls through, Bella-Kotchap may have to settle for a loan move to Dortmund, which is not ideal for Southampton.

There remains plenty of Bundesliga interest in Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap from both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, according to Florian Plettenberg. of Sky Sports Germany.

With just over a week left until the window slams shut, Bella-Kotchap’s immediate future at St Mary's is still yet to be confirmed. The Saints signed the 21-year-old from Bochum last summer on a deal until 2026, meaning that he still has three years left on his contract this summer.

The German started 24 Premier League outings as his side saw their 11-year stint in the top-flight come to an abrupt end. However, Bella-Kotchap was a bright spark in an otherwise dull season when fit and available.

Bella-Kotchap is yet to feature this term, after sustaining a hamstring injury at the beginning of May, and could have already played his final game on the south coast. Bella-Kotchap will have aspirations of retaining his place in Germany's national setup ahead of the European Championships, which could force Southampton's hand in having to accept an offer that is below what they had in mind for him if they were still a Premier League outfit.

What interest has there been in Southampton's Bella-Kotchap this summer?

Plettenberg claimed earlier in the summer that Eintracht Frankfurt had made an enquiry into Bella-Kotchap's availability, but they were put off by his valuation with Southampton wanting in excess of €25 million (£21.7 million) for his services.

Other Bundesliga interest has come from the German champions, according to Sky Sports. Bella-Kotchap is on Bayern's wishlist. The young defender is being touted as the club's Benjamin Pavard replacement.

Whilst Bayern are seeking a permanent deal, Sky Germany believe that Bundesliga title rivals Borussia Dortmund want to sign Bella-Kotchap on an initial loan deal.

What's the latest on Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund's pursuit of Bella-Kotchap?

Plettenberg has since revealed that Bayern are set to choose between Bella-Kotchap and Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, he said: "FC Bayern is still in the race for Armel Bella-Kotchap as revealed! At this stage it’s a decision between Chalobah and Bella-Kotchap! Chelsea and Bayern in talks and negotiations with Southampton today (loan)! Borussia Dortmund is also pushing for the 21 y/o and has increased their offer (loan with an obligation to buy). Bayern in the pole position for Armel Bella-Kotchap."

However, Chalobah is the top target according to Plettenberg's latest update, he added: "Trevoh Chalobah is still the main priority for FC Bayern as always reported in the last days! Bayern is working on an agreement with Chelsea as the player wants to join Bayern and has already talked to Tuchel

"If the Chalobah deal would fail, Bella-Kotchap is the top alternative as there are also talks between the clubs. Chalobah and Bella-Kotchap, revealed and now in crucial stages!"

What does this mean for Southampton?

It appears as though if a move to Bayern doesn't come to fruition, then Bella-Kotchap's only offer will be to join Dortmund on loan, which is not an ideal situation for Russell Martin's side.

They are better off selling the young defender, or having him develop in the Championship for a season. However, Bella-Kotchap would be minded to leave, given it will improve his chances of breaking into Germany's plans next summer.

It puts the Saints in an unfortunate position with only a few days left of the window to complete signings and move quickly on a replacement, should it be needed.

The Mail have outlined that they have improved their offer for Swansea City's Nathan Wood to around £10 million, and he could be one option to replace the German.