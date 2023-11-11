Highlights Southampton FC are expected to be active in the January transfer window following their relegation from the Premier League.

Ben Brereton Diaz, who left Blackburn Rovers to join Villarreal, is rumored to be a target for Southampton, among other English clubs.

If signed, Brereton Diaz would complement forward Ross Stewart and provide a boost to Southampton's promotion chances with his goal-scoring abilities.

Southampton are expected to be busy once again when the transfer window opens in January.

The Saints had a hectic summer transfer window as they suffered relegation from the Premier League, and it meant several of their better players were eyed by top-flight sides.

Southampton did what they could, but in the end, their best players left the club, leaving the Saints with a hefty sum of money in their back pockets.

Some of that money was spent on arrivals, with forward Ross Stewart being one player who was signed by the club later on in the window.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

It is thought that Russell Martin will be allowed to make necessary changes in January as the club bids for promotion, and one name that has emerged is Ben Brereton Diaz.

Are Southampton FC interested in Ben Brereton-Diaz?

Brereton Diaz decided to leave Blackburn Rovers in the summer as his contract came to an end, and he agreed to join Spanish side Villarreal.

The Chilean had a successful five-year stint at Ewood Park, where he netted 47 goals in 177 appearances for the Lancashire club.

Many would have thought it could be the last time we see Brereton-Diaz playing in England or the Championship, but that might not be the case.

According to TEAMtalk, the Villarreal forward could be set to return to England in January, as a host of English sides are keen on signing the player.

Brereton Diaz has struggled to find his form in La Liga so far. He has made eight league appearances this season but has yet to register a single goal contribution.

The Chilean has only started two league games this season, and it seems teams from England are taking notice, with one of them being Southampton.

The report claims that Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Burnley are interested, as well as Championship sides Leicester City, West Brom and already mentioned Southampton.

Ben Brereton Diaz's stats per division (As it stands November 6th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 213 53 21 La Liga 8 0 0 Premier League 2 2 2 0

Why Southampton signing Ben Brereton Diaz would be perfect for Ross Stewart

The Saints are a side that is already well stocked in the final third, so if they were to add to that with the signing of Brereton Diaz, then they would be boosting their promotion chances significantly.

Southampton already have Adam Armstrong and Che Adams leading the line for the club and doing very well in that role. They still have Ross Stewart to come into the team, and when he is fully fit, it is likely the Scotland international is going to be leading the line for the club.

So if Stewart’s arrival in the starting XI can be followed by Brereton Diaz’s signing, then Southampton could have a very exciting forward line.

Furthermore, the Chilean’s arrival could be a welcome addition for Stewart, as he would take some of the burden off the Scotsman in terms of goals.

Brereton Diaz can play as a striker as well as out on the left, and if the Saints were to sign him, he would perfectly fit their wide left position.

But more importantly, he would help Stewart, as Southampton would have a frontline that has players who can all chip in with goals and assists.

Brereton Diaz showed last season how good he can be in the Championship, averaging 2.5 shots per game, 0.8 dribbles, and 0.9 key passes, as per WhoScored.com.

Brereton Diaz can help ease Stewart into the Southampton team and, more importantly, share the goals.

A lot will come down to how much Villarreal want for the player and if he wants to return to the Championship, but if Southampton can get a deal done, then they should, even if it is to help Stewart settle in at the club.