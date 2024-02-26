Southampton midfielder Charly Alcaraz only joined the club last year, but since the summer change of head coach he has failed to fully impress Russell Martin at St Mary's Stadium.

The Saints signed Alcaraz from Argentinian side Racing Club in January 2023 as they battled against relegation from the Premier League.

The midfielder signed a four-and-a-half year-deal with the south coast club, keeping him tied down until at least 2027.

Despite being bought for a reported fee of £12 million, Alcaraz could not stop the Saints from finishing bottom of the league, where they were 11 points from safety by the end of the campaign.

Alcaraz remained at Southampton for the first half of the current campaign, but struggled to find consistent game time.

He started just 13 games in the Championship, failing to command a place in the team even at a lower level, with Martin preferring other options instead.

Juventus signed Alcaraz on loan in January

A year after joining the Saints, Alcaraz left Southampton on a temporary basis in a very surprising late transfer move.

Despite struggling for game time at St Mary's, he was courted by Italian giants Juventus, who made a loan move for the Argentine player.

This deal was a six-month loan-deal until the end of the season, with an optional transfer fee of £40 million if the Old Lady wanted to make the move permanent in the summer.

However, recent reports indicate that the Italian club have no intention of paying the suggested fee, leaving the Saints looking red-faced over their part in the transfer negotiations.

It has been reported that Juventus do want to sign Alcaraz once more in the summer, but that the £40 million fee is more than they are willing to pay, and want to renegotiate with Southampton over a more favourable deal for the player.

La Vecchia Signora are said to want him on loan for another year, although with an obligation to buy Alcaraz with a much smaller fee attached in order to make a move for the on-loan Saints player.

Related Southampton boss Russell Martin makes frank admission on Liverpool tie Martin has taken a partly negative view of Wednesday's game, even though many of the Saints' supporters will be looking forward to it.

Southampton should have seen latest Alcaraz, Juventus development coming

It seems obvious that Juventus were never going to pay £40 million for Alcaraz in the summer, which is something that the Saints should have been wary of when they added the clause to his deal before the move to Italy.

The fee always seemed unrealistic - whilst Alcaraz does have a significant amount of time left on his contract, demanding such a high transfer fee for a player who cannot get ahead of players like Stuart Armstrong and Will Smallbone in the first team seemed like a pipe dream.

Three goals and one assist is a decent return, averaging a goal contribution every 275 minutes, but it is nowhere near the top players in the division.

Although one could forgive Alcaraz for not putting up more impressive numbers, given how little he has played and the amount of positions he has been played in.

Carlos Alcaraz's Southampton Championship Stats - 2023-24 Appearances 23 Average Minutes Per Match 48 Goals 3 xG (Expected Goals) 4.37 Assists 1 xA (Expected Assists) 1.66 Shots Per Game 1.8 Key Passes Per Game 0.7 Big Chances Created 1 Pass Success % 83% Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.0 Duels Won Per Game 3.7 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

Martin used him in central midfield, on the left and right wing and even up-front as a false nine, not really giving him time to settle in and prove his worth in his most favoured position.

However, if he was good enough to displace the Saints current starting midfield, then Alcaraz would have found himself in midfield more often you would think.

It is not as if Southampton have struggled by not playing Alcaraz regularly - they are currently fourth in the Championship and are battling it out with Ipswich Town and Leeds United for the second automatic promotion spot, eyeing up a return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Saints' interest in Juventus winger Matias Soule could also be brought into the negotiations.

While £40 million is likely too much to pay for Alcaraz, adding Soule - who has impressed this season on loan at Frosinone - could help ease the financial burden on Juve when making the move.

However, that move is likely heavily dependent on Southampton winning promotion to the Premier League, so the Italian outfit will be wishing on the English club's success in order to strike a better deal for Alcaraz in the summer.