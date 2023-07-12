Russell Martin has wasted no time in trying to improve this Southampton squad ahead of the new season.

The club has just brought in Ryan Manning on a free transfer after he left Swansea City last month.

While they are nowhere near finished, speculation is starting to grow about the potential interest of other players.

However, while they will be looking to add players this summer, there is a noticeable cloud hanging over the club, and that is the future of captain James Ward-Prowse.

It is still unclear where the player's future lies, but whatever happens with the 28-year-old, the midfield area is something the club needs to address.

Who should Southampton sign in midfield?

There are bound to be a host of names linked with a move to Southampton now that Martin is in charge.

But one name that may not be linked but should be considered by the club is Nottingham Forest player Jonjo Shelvey.

The 31-year-old joined Forest from Newcastle United in January of this year after falling down the pecking order with the Magpies.

However, his six months at Forest haven’t been the most successful, as he’s only played eight times and was named on the bench in most matches.

The midfielder could be considered a good signing for the club given his Championship experience and his ability on the ball.

Why should Southampton sign Jonjo Shelvey?

It has been revealed by Football Insider that Jonjo Shelvey, along with two other Nottingham Forest players, is surplus to requirements at the club and may be forced out of the club in the coming months.

Forest are looking for a permanent departure for Shelvey, something that Southampton should be very much interested in.

Shelvey is a player who has shone at Championship level before, playing 70 times and scoring and assisting 14 times.

The last time Shelvey was in England’s second tier was in the 2016/17 season, where he was highly influential in Newcastle’s promotion campaign.

Looking at WhoScored.com, Shelvey averaged a total of 52.3 passes per game, with an accurate long ball total of 7.2, while his overall pass success sat pretty at 78.5%.

The 31-year-old was very important in Newcastle’s midfield, acting as the player that would link up from defence to midfield, while also playing a big part in the club’s attack. In that 2016/17 campaign, Shelvey averaged 2.1 key passes per game. On the flip side of that, he is also a player who isn’t afraid of doing the dirty work, averaging 0.9 interceptions in that campaign along with 1.3 tackles per game.

Of course, Shelvey may not be at the same standard he was back in that campaign, but he is definitely a player who has still got a lot to offer, and under a manager like Martin, who likes his midfielders to be on the ball a lot, Shelvey’s passing range and technique could really thrive.

He is definitely not a like-for-like replacement for Ward-Prowse, but as a squad addition or someone to play in that midfield with another player, he is surely worth having as they bid for promotion.