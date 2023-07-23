Much of Southampton’s transfer window so far has been dominated by the possibility of key departures.

The club’s relegation to the Championship has thrown the futures of many of their key assets into doubt, a situation that isn’t ideal for new manager Russell Martin.

The Saints have added Ryan Manning and Shea Charles to their squad and more arrivals will surely be expected. However, that could depend on certain players leaving.

One player who looks likely to leave at some point in this transfer window is defender Tino Livramento.

Who should replace Tino Livramento at Southampton?

The 20-year-old is highly regarded at St. Mary’s, but his impressive performances throughout his time at the club and the relegation suffered last season mean he could be a player sold by Southampton.

The right back has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle United, with the latest update coming from Football Insider, which states that the Magpies are ready to submit a new and improved offer.

Newcastle have already had a £15 million bid for the 20-year-old rejected by the Championship club. But this report states the Premier League club is planning to improve their offer as they look to secure an agreement for the right-back.

So, with that, Southampton could soon need to enter the market for a replacement, and they could be wise in going after Manchester United’s Brandon Williams.

The defender has found himself down the pecking order at Old Trafford as of late and could be set for a move away this summer.

Why is Brandon Williams a good replacement for Tino Livramento?

Williams broke into the Man United first team in the 2019/20 season, as there was a lot of uncertainty around Luke Shaw and other Manchester United full backs.

The 22-year-old took his opportunity and became a constant fixture in and around the first team. However, it wasn’t too long before he started to fade away as competition grew and the player himself picked up some injuries.

He then had a loan spell at Norwich City, where he played 29 times in all competitions, but he returned to Old Trafford and only made one appearance all together last season, a five-minute cameo in the EFL Cup.

Heading into the new season, competition in the full-back areas at United has been the highest it ever has been, and it seems Williams isn’t one that features in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

So, with a move likely, he could be a good option for Southampton to look at. That is because he is a player who has shown in the last couple of seasons, he has great potential - it just may not be shown at Old Trafford.

The defender’s best season for appearances was at Norwich City, where Williams showed his defensive qualities. He averaged 2.1 tackles per game, while also claiming 1.7 interceptions and, alongside that, he managed 1.7 clearances, as per WhoScored.com.

Despite playing in a team that struggled in the Premier League, Williams also showed his attacking threat, averaging 0.2 shots per game, with 8.8 dribbles coming from the full back.

Coming through the Man United academy, Williams has developed within the structure that he can be comfortable with the ball at his feet. This was shown at Norwich, as he averaged 35.9 passes, with 0.8 being key passes. He had an overall success rate of 81.8%, as per WhoScored.com.

So, yes, while this was all in the Premier League, considering his recent downfall at United, the player may struggle for a top-flight move, so it may be the right time for him to drop into the Championship and rebuild his career.

There have been reports of the defender being surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, and he could be allowed to leave for £10 million. So, if Southampton do sell Livramento, Williams may be the ideal replacement, as he could cost considerably less than what the Saints will get for their current player, which is quite the bonus.