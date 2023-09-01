Highlights Southampton needs to find a replacement for departed player Nathan Tella before the transfer window closes.

Keane Lewis-Potter, currently playing for Brentford, could be a suitable replacement for Tella.

Lewis-Potter has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League but has shown potential and success in the Championship. Southampton should consider signing him.

Southampton's transfer window has been illuminated by inevitable wholesale player departures, and few sagas across the Championship were more well-documented and prolonged by the one pertaining to Nathan Tella.

Tella, of course, had experienced a stagnation that was just as sharp as his initial ascent to prominence on the south coast, which saw him sent on loan to Burnley last year in a season that would also spell the end of Southampton's sustained status in the top division of English football.

There, though, he came into his own and scored 19 times while creating a further five goals across all competitions, orchestrating a leading role in Burnley's immediate Premier League return as champions.

It was an unprecedented and somewhat strange turn of events.

Vincent Kompany had expressed a natural desire to reunite with Tella following promotion, while Russell Martin wanted him to remain in Hampshire and become a key cog within his own ambitions to take Southampton back to the big time.

But ultimately, neither manager got their wish- instead, Xabi Alonso did, bringing Tella across to Germany to sign for Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal worth £20m.

For Southampton now, the overarching call of duty is to source a replacement with immediacy before the window slams shut and they are very much in an intense race of time to do just that.

However, deadline day does have the power to see last-minute deals emerge out of the blue and Southampton should try their hand at doing so.

With that in mind then, they could well remedy the departure of Tella by launching a swoop for Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter.

How has Keane Lewis-Potter performed for Brentford?

Lewis-Potter's arrival at Griffin Park last summer prompted plenty of excitement and arrival.

It appeared the perfect move for both parties; Lewis-Potter was fresh off the back of an impressive 12-goal campaign with Hull City and the Bees have long generated a healthy and profitable reputation for casting their recruitment net over young, upcoming talent in the Championship or below.

The £16m fee and six-year deal that was agreed at the time represents a significant show of faith over time that will make any deal for Southampton difficult to broker, and it signifies that he is envisaged as a 'project player'.

Needless to say, though, it is yet to work out.

The winger was ruled out of 15 matches through separate injury setbacks, but that does little to get away from the overwhelming school of thought that boss Thomas Frank simply is not all that keen.

Indeed, he has licensed just three Premier League starts to Lewis-Potter, who has featured from the first whistle more times in cup competition instead- that really does speak volumes of his position in the side's pecking order.

Unsurprisingly so, then, he has failed to reignite the form that saw him emerge as one of the Football League's brightest sparks up in East Yorkshire and has contributed just a mere goal and assist across 16 appearances for Brentford.

Frank himself is even continuing his pursuit of Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, also a young wide player with a Championship curriculum, amid talk of a £43m financial outlay, so while it could feel harsh to write off Lewis-Potter's spell at the club just yet, it is clear as day that he does not figure in their plans.

Why should Southampton sign Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter as a Nathan Tella replacement?

Despite his struggles in the Premier League, Lewis-Potter is still a player that could play a leading role for most teams in the Championship- and his success with the Tigers should not be lost upon supporters just yet.

After helping Hull to promotion from League One in the 2020/21 campaign, Lewis-Potter was a star turn back in the second-tier and proved an absolute nightmare for opposition defenders all season long.

His direct nature was particularly potent, with a constant emphasis on driving the ball forward in 1v1 situations, stretching defences and getting in behind all arriving as early hallmarks of his game.

Fittingly, many of those qualities also define the profile of Tella, who also drifts and cuts inside often to get on the end of chances and provide his side with a goal threat.

Southampton winger Nathan Tella

Like Tella, the 22-year-old possesses a crucial final ball that saw him rack up double digits in his two seasons as a regular at the MKM Stadium, but there is every chance that he would be better than ever before at Southampton.

Surrounded by better-quality players in a system that orientates around dominating the ball, it is the perfect environment for an attacking player in the Championship and Lewis-Potter could well head down to Southampton and make Brentford regret their lack of trust in him.

Sure, it would not be an easy deal to negotiate and due to his contract length, Martin would either have to pay a pretty penny or hope that Brentford sanction a loan switch, but it is a deal that he should be fighting tooth and nail to finalise in the next 24 hours.

It could just decide what division Southampton are playing in this time next year...