Highlights Southampton's promotion hopes rely on a strong start to 2024 to catch up with Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Mason Holgate's potential departure from the team may leave Southampton short in defense and in need of another signing.

Southampton should pursue a move for Charlie Cresswell as he is a young and promising defender who could be a long-term solution for the team.

Southampton’s attempts to gain promotion straight back to the Premier League are on the right track.

But the Saints will need an impressive start to 2024 to gain the ground needed to catch up on the top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Russell Martin’s side had a terrible run of form in September, but have since been quite consistent and are on pace for an impressive points haul.

However, it may not prove enough if the Foxes and Kieran McKenna’s team maintain their level for the remainder of the campaign.

A potential January setback may also require some January transfer business from the south coast club in order to keep pace with even Leeds United.

According to Football Insider, Everton are set to terminate Mason Holgate’s loan agreement with the second division side in the new year.

Holgate joined over the summer on a temporary basis, but has struggled for game time, featuring just five times for Martin’s side.

Leeds United agreement

Holgate has been a solid squad player to have in the team, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jan Bednarek chosen by the manager as his more regular starters.

But the centre-back’s potential departure would leave Southampton looking a little light at the back.

Jack Stephens would be their only other viable option, with the club captain struggling with fitness issues throughout this season.

Another signing would be needed to give a safety net to this Southampton squad in the event of further injury problems.

One potential solution may yet involve one of their promotion rivals Leeds.

Charlie Cresswell defensive statistics - last 365 days Source: Fbref Per 90 Percentile ranking Tackles 1.86 81 Interceptions 1.26 46 Blocks 1.49 81 Clearances 4.24 61 Aeriels won 6.17 99

Charlie Cresswell is attracting plenty of interest going into the January transfer window, with the likes of Middlesbrough interested in the 21-year-old.

The Saints are set to rival Boro in the race for the young defender, with the Whites facing a tough decision over his future.

Cresswell is not seemingly a part of Daniel Farke’s first team plans at Elland Road, with the player only managing one start in the league this campaign, and just a further three substitute appearances.

Southampton must chase Charlie Cresswell

It is a no-brainer move for Southampton to pursue a move for the Leeds player, as he is still quite young and could be a smart long-term solution for the position.

Harwood-Bellis is only at Southampton on loan, meaning the club will be looking even lighter in the summer if a permanent deal is not agreed with Manchester City.

So getting someone of Cresswell’s profile this January would be a good use of their resources.

The youngster did well while on loan with Millwall last season and is more than capable of competing in the Championship as a consistent starter.

He would also be a good fit for Martin’s team given he is comfortable in possession and can play out from the back.

The 21-year-old has a lot of potential and could yet get even better, so could make for a smart long-term investment.