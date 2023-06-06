Southampton face a battle to win promotion next season if their star players decide to leave St. Mary's.

A shambolic season, which saw them record just 25 points signalled the end of an 11-year spell in the Premier League - one that saw them reach two Europa League runs and record four top-half finishes.

That, by large, was to do with transfer strategy. In years gone by, the club had signed players such as Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren and more - but a lack of solid investments up and down the pitch eventually saw the Saints perish.

However, not every transfer was a flop - including Romeo Lavia. Signing from Manchester City for a fee that could reach £14million, the 19-year-old Belgian signed a five-year deal on the south coast and has strung impressive performances together in the centre of the park. But should he depart for pastures new, Southampton could bring in a replacement in Basel midfielder Wouter Burger.

Which clubs could Romeo Lavia join?

Lavia has been linked with Premier League powerhouses such as Newcastle United, Chelsea and Liverpool as his stock continues to rise.

Romeo Lavia could join Newcastle as a result of their newfound Champions League status.

The energetic midfielder was the shining light of Southampton's season, but with such interest from the country's best teams, it is likely that he will depart for pastures new.

Champions League football is on offer, and while the Championship may be better for him to learn his trade in a first-team scenario, the former Anderlecht youngster would find it hard to say no to playing football on the continent.

How much could Lavia go for?

A fee of £12.5million saw Lavia join Saints, but with Manchester City including a buy-back clause, a sell-on fee and a deal which allows them to match any bid, the managerless club will reportedly ask for £50million.

That would be enough to bring in any replacement, especially in the second-tier - and the fee would also be enough to strengthen other areas that are in dire need of repair for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Who is Wouter Burger?

Wouter Burger is just 22 years of age, making his debut for Feyenoord aged just 17.

But a failure to kick on whilst Giovanni van Bronckhorst was manager at De Kuip saw him depart for Swiss side Basel, where he has become a mainstay in the first team.

Wouter Burger is an up and coming youngster

The midfielder has made four appearances for the Netherlands' under-21 team, but he hasn't been able to kick on into the first team.

Why would Burger be the perfect replacement?

6ft 3in tall, Burger is a combative midfielder who excels in his defensive output. The Dutchman, according to Fbref, ranks in the top 90 percent for clearances per game, with his aerial duels won putting him in the top 85 per cent.

Not only this, but his goalscoring exploits have developed this season. He scored five goals in 35 games, which more than doubled his entire career tally.

Those could be ideal attributes when it comes to replacing a player that's had such a positive impact in the last year.