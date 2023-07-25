Highlights Liverpool have not made a move for Romeo Lavia due to Southampton's high asking price, but he is at the top of their transfer wishlist.

Lavia performed well in his first season in the Premier League and attracted interest from multiple teams, but Liverpool are the side that have been the most heavily linked.

Southampton should not lower their valuation of Lavia for a number of reasons, including the fact he still has four years left on his contract.

Liverpool are yet to make a concrete move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia because the Saints' price tag is too high, according to Rudy Galetti, who spoke to Give Me Sport.

However, the same journalist confirmed to GMS that he is at the top of the Premier League giants' transfer wishlist at this point, with the Reds seemingly keen to secure a move for a player who thrived during his first full campaign in the Premier League.Coming in from Manchester City last summer, the Belgian recorded 34 appearances in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign, with 29 of those coming in the top flight.

He performed well enough to attract the interest of many teams this summer, with Jurgen Klopp's side, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Manchester United and Newcastle all being linked with a move for him.

The Merseyside outfit are the team that have arguably been most heavily linked with a switch for the 19-year-old, though - and that's no surprise considering they have used the EFL to sign players before including Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott.

Lavia is also young and has plenty of time to improve, so he seems to fit the mould for the Reds, who may see him become a key part of their first team straight away if he signs.

How much are Southampton demanding for Romeo Lavia?

A couple of different valuations have been reported by different media outlets, with 90min believing the Saints want more than £50m for his signature.

The Daily Mail believe his price tag is slightly lower than that at £45m.

Regardless of which report is more accurate, it definitely seems as though the Saints will be charging a hefty price for him and they have every right to - because his contract at St Mary's doesn't expire until the summer of 2027.

Why should Southampton not lower their valuation of Romeo Lavia?

The fact journalist Galetti has said Lavia remains at the top end of the Reds' target list suggests a bid may come in sooner rather than later, even though one hasn't arrived at this point.

And that's just one of many reasons why the Saints should be demanding around £50m for the player, as well as the fact he still has four years left on his deal.With his contract situation in mind, the south-coast side aren't under a huge amount of pressure to sell and even if they did want to cash in on a valuable player, they have others including Che Adams, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse who they can sell.

Lavia's valuation may only rise as he gets more experience under his belt too, even if he spends a season in the Championship.

But if he is sold to Liverpool this window, you can guarantee the Saints will get a good fee if they stick to their guns because the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho may free up both the space and the funds needed for the Reds to secure a move for Lavia.

And there are plenty of other sides who could bid for the Belgian later in the window, pushing his price tag up even further.

With all of these factors in mind, it seems illogical for Russell Martin's side to bring their price tag down now.