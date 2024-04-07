Despite recently having his deal extended by an extra 12 months, there is no guarantee that Nathan Wood will remain a Swansea City player next season.

The 21-year-old centre-back was set to become a free agent this summer, but the Swans have taken up the option to extend his deal by an extra year.

Southampton were interested in Wood last summer, but they saw all of their bids turned down including a £10million offer, with Saints boss Russell Martin clearly a big fan of the player, having brought him to Swansea.

Whilst the 12-month contract extension gives Swansea some security that they won't see their prized asset leave for free this summer, they may be forced into selling the defender if a big money offer is received and Wood doesn't sign a long-term deal with the club.

Southampton should renew their interest in Nathan Wood this summer

Despite being unsuccessful in their quest to sign Nathan Wood last summer, Southampton could try again this summer as they look to bolster their squad.

It remains to be seen what division they'll be playing in next season, but there's a chance they could be playing Premier League football, and that would surely tempt Wood to St Mary's.

Nathan Wood's Championship Stats 2023-24 Compared To Southampton Players Nathan Wood Taylor Harwood-Bellis Jan Bednarek Appearances 25 33 36 Goals 1 2 2 Assists 0 2 0 Touches Per Game 70.8 106.0 107.3 Clean Sheets 2 10 10 Tackles Per Game 1.0 0.8 0.8 Interceptions Per Game 0.8 1.2 1.5 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.0 2.2 1.7 Clearances Per Game 2.6 3.3 3.6 Accurate Passes Per Game 56.5 88.6 92.6 Stats Correct As Of April 7, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Even if they miss out on promotion this season, you'd have thought that they would be in the mix for promotion next season, whilst it's unlikely that Swansea will be.

Swansea boss Luke Williams' recent comments should also give Southampton hope that they'll be able to sign the central defender this summer.

Williams told Wales Online, "If someone comes in at a certain level, and the boy wants to go, then there's not really anything you can do about that. We're not going to be able to compete with the offers.

"It's not like we can say: 'Don't go, we'll give you the same salary. Play here where you're loved, and we're going to be in a great place'.

"I don't think we'll be able to fend off any of the big clubs. If the boy wants to go, the money is going to be really, really substantial. It's going to be almost impossible I think."

With this in mind, Southampton should be keeping close tabs on Wood and may even be able to sign him for less than the £10m that was rejected last summer.

This is because Wood hasn't reached the same heights this season as he did during the 2022/23 campaign, and Swansea won't want to risk losing him for free in the summer of 2025.

Swansea should sell Nathan Wood if a new deal can't be agreed

At this moment in time, it seems unlikely that Nathan Wood will sign a new long-term deal at the club, particularly as he knows his former boss Russell Martin is keen to reunite with him at Southampton.

After his 12-month extension was announced, Luke Williams said, "I think the first thing is that the option gives us some breathing space and protects us a little bit. We'll see if we can have some conversations with him and the people that represent him and see where he's at.

"We want players invested in Swansea. So we'll have a conversation about how he feels."

The fact that Williams has said they want players invested in the club perhaps suggests that Wood may want out this summer, and it'll give Southampton the perfect chance to pounce.

Southampton looks like it would be the perfect move for Wood, and he thrived under Russell Martin at the back end of the 2022/23 season when Swansea went nine games unbeaten to finish just three points outside the play-offs.

Given his contract situation and the comments from Luke Williams, Southampton may never have a better chance to sign the 21-year-old with Swansea in a difficult position if Wood doesn't sign a long-term deal.