Highlights Southampton's recent form has improved significantly, with the team unbeaten in eight matches and winning six of them.

Despite their recent success, Southampton still have work to do to secure automatic promotion, as there are nine points separating them from the top spots.

Southampton should prioritize signing Man United winger Amad Diallo in January, considering Patrick Roberts has signed a new deal with Sunderland, and Diallo's previous loan spell at Sunderland was highly successful.

After going through a rough patch in September, Southampton are now in a great vein of form.

Russell Martin’s side are unbeaten in eight, winning in six of these games including a pair of 3-1 victories over Leeds United and Birmingham City.

At the time of writing though, there are still nine points separating them from the automatic promotion spots and there is plenty of work still to be done.

With this in mind, Southampton should go hell for leather to strike a deal for Man United winger Amad Diallo when January rolls around with Patrick Roberts having now signed a new deal with Sunderland.

Where do Sunderland stand in this situation?

Amad Diallo went on loan to Sunderland last season and he was a breath of fresh air, scoring 14 times and assisting a further three goals.

29 of his 39 appearances for the Blackcats came as a starter and he helped them secure a spot in the playoffs.

The Sunderland faithful would be delighted to see him return to the club, especially after Ross Stewart’s move to Southampton in the summer, but Wolverhampton Wanderers are also reportedly interested in the Manchester United youngster.

A major cog that would have to move to decide Diallo’s future was Patrick Roberts, with Southampton keen on bringing him over to St Marys.

The former Norwich City man has since penned a new deal with Sunderland though which puts an end to those rumours of him becoming a Saint.

Roberts remaining where he is makes Southampton’s pursuit of Amad all the more important for the club as they seek an instant return to the Premier League.

Could Amad take Southampton to the next level?

Southampton showed an interest in the Man United man in the summer but a deal never materialised, thus, reviving the interest in January could be a viable option amid the Patrick Roberts update.

Earlier on this season. Nathan Tella was their star wide talent but Bayer Leverkusen bought him for a fee in the region of £20 million back in August.

Tella made three Championship appearances for the newly relegated club prior to his move to Germany, contributing with an assist against Sheffield Wednesday and then the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

It is no surprise that Southampton have a bit of money to spend and their transfer fund has been boosted by this sale, but it would surely be a loan spell for Diallo.

Ryan Fraser joined the club on loan from Newcastle United in the summer and has scored twice in the Championship thus far.

Whilst the Scotsman, formerly of AFC Bournemouth, is a solid option, it goes without saying that Diallo would be an upgrade on him.

Also occupying a similar area in Martin’s squad are Carlos Alcaraz and Samuel Edozie, both of whom have two league goals apiece as well as Fraser.

The aforementioned duo can play centrally and are probably better there, meaning that the wing is destined for Diallo.

In a Sunderland shirt, the Ivorian averaged 1.9 shots per game, 1.9 dribbles and 1 key pass, a very respectable range of statistics.

There were plenty of moments of magic for the Sunderland fans to enjoy and there is no reason why he couldn’t do the same for Southampton, and fire them back to the promised land.