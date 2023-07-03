This transfer window could be the biggest and most important in recent history for Southampton Football Club.

The Saints’ relegation, while a huge disappointment, has provided the club with an opportunity to start again and look towards building something for the future.

The club has identified Russell Martin as the man to lead them through the Championship, and he will have some big decisions to make beforehand in terms of certain departures.

There is some expected interest in certain Southampton players, but also some unexpected, with striker Ched Adams gaining admirers from Premier League side Wolves.

Now, while the club may not want to lose the forward, this could be the ideal time for Southampton to allow Adams to move on and look for a better replacement.

What is Che Adams’ current situation at Southampton?

Adams is a player who worked his way through non-league football and earned himself an opportunity to play at the highest level.

The striker got his first break into professional football when he joined Sheffield United, scoring 15 goals in 55 appearances.

After two years at Bramall Lane, Adams then moved to Birmingham City and again continued his fine form in front of goal, scoring 38 times in 123 appearances for the Blues.

It was his form with the Championship club that earned him his move to Southampton, where, to date, the forward has scored 31 times in 145 appearances.

The 26-year-old has been an important member of the Southampton team since he joined the club, but last season he found himself in and out of the starting XI for many reasons, while his goal return wasn’t as good as it could be.

The Scottish international has 12 months remaining on his contract, and this could be the ideal time for the club to cut their losses and cash in, especially with Premier League interest.

Why should Southampton sell Che Adams?

There is no denying that the forward has scored goals at whichever club he is playing for and will no doubt continue to do so.

But, with the club in the Championship and probably in a position where they will need to balance the books to give Martin sufficient funds, selling Adams may be a smart move.

The striker has only got 12 months remaining on his contract, so they are not going to get a large fee for him anyway, but a player who is coming to the end of his deal should be considered for a possible sale now rather than waiting and losing him for nothing.

Adams would probably excel at this level, as he’s done before, but is he going to be someone who can consistently score this upcoming season and then in the Premier League if they were to get promoted? Probably not.

The 26-year-old has been seen more as an unselfish striker, someone who does all the dirty work but doesn’t actually score enough goals to get credit.

Southampton have already been linked with Swansea City’s Joel Piroe, a deal that is likely going to cost a lot of money.

So, with Adams probably wanting to try and continue playing as high as possible and the possibility of arrivals in that area of the team, letting Adams leave this summer shouldn’t have a big impact on the club’s plans going forward but could allow them more wiggle room in the market.