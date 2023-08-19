Highlights Southampton is expected to be busy in the transfer window and has already made signings but has also seen some big names leave the club.

Che Adams may leave Southampton to return to the Premier League with Everton, meaning Southampton will need to find a new attacking addition.

Jay Stansfield, a talented forward, is available for loan and has attracted interest from several teams, including Sunderland, Millwall, and Queens Park Rangers. Southampton should consider pursuing him as a replacement for Adams.

The transfer window has entered its busiest stage as clubs look to wrap up any late business they wish to do.

Southampton are one of the sides that are expected to remain busy right up until that 11 p.m. deadline on September 1st.

The Saints have made four summer signings so far, with Ryan Manning, Shea Charles, Joe Lumley, and Mateusz Lis all coming through the door.

But they have seen some big names leave the club through this transfer window, with Romeo Lavia the latest to be confirmed as a permanent departure.

The exits don’t seem to be stopping there, as striker Che Adams now looks set to leave the club to return to the top flight.

What is the latest on Che Adams’ situation at Southampton?

Ever since Southampton’s relegation to the Championship, Adams has been one of several players linked with a possible move in this transfer window.

The forward is in the final year of his contract at the South Coast club, and it seems he is keen to continue playing football in the Premier League.

The Scotland international may be about to get his wish, as according to talkSPORT, Everton are confident of getting a deal done that seems them sign Adams.

That will mean Southampton are likely going to have to re-enter the market for a new attacking addition, and their focus should turn to Jay Stansfield.

Which teams are interested in Jay Stansfield?

The Fulham forward enjoyed a very impressive loan spell at League One side Exeter City last season, which doesn’t seem to have gone unnoticed.

The 20-year-old is said to be available for a loan move in the remaining two weeks of the window if the right opportunity comes about.

As reported exclusively by Football League World, Stansfield isn’t short of options, as Sunderland, Millwall and Queens Park Rangers are all keen.

Despite there already being three teams interested in the Fulham man, Southampton should look to join the race and agree a deal that would see the striker join the club and replace Che Adams.

Why should Southampton turn to Jay Stansfield to replace Che Adams?

As mentioned, Stansfield enjoyed a very successful spell with the Grecians last season, and it looks as though the next stage of his development will see him have a loan spell in the Championship.

The forward has a very bright future ahead of him, but with competition high at Fulham, it seems there is a willingness from all parties for Stansfield to continue playing again this season.

It is no surprise that Championship clubs are taking an interest in Stansfield, as he’s been scoring goals in Fulham’s youth teams for a few seasons now and grabbed nine goals in his time with Exeter.

But it isn’t just his goals that make him a bright prospect, it is his all-round game. For the Grecians last season, Stansfield averaged 1.4 shots per game, which showed his attacking threat he possesses, as per WhoScored.com.

He didn’t just bring goals to Exeter, he brought a calmness and unselfishness to the team, as he averaged 0.8 key passes from his 11.3 average passes per game. This helped the young striker record seven assists for Exeter and pick up a WhoScored.com match rating of 6.76 for the season.

The interest from the Championship should alert a side like Southampton, who are in need of adding a new striker to their ranks, to join the race.

Of course, there will be concern if the Fulham man can replicate his form from League One to the Championship, but given the creativity on show at Southampton, he would surely thrive in that team.

Stansfield wouldn’t be heavily relied upon, as there are still other options, and that is something that could help the player. As joining Sunderland or QPR would see him more than likely become the main striker, there would be a reliance on him to find the goals.

That wouldn’t be the case at Southampton, meaning Stansfield wouldn’t be under as much pressure, which would allow him to play with freedom. Furthermore, he would join a side that should be fighting at the top end of the league and would let the player gain more experience.

Plus, joining the Saints would be the closest the player could get to playing for a big side without actually playing in the Premier League. It could be a season that helps the 20-year-old learn what will be expected of him at Fulham when he gets his chance.