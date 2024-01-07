Highlights Djed Spence's loan spell at Leeds United ended prematurely, and he is now up for sale by Tottenham.

Despite his lack of success at Leeds, Spence could still be a valuable signing for Championship teams, with Southampton being a potential destination if Kyle Walker-Peters leaves.

Spence's career has stagnated since his move to Tottenham, and his next move will be crucial in rebuilding his career, whether it's at Championship level or elsewhere.

With the news that Djed Spence has been recalled from Leeds United by Tottenham, it means that the right-back is likely to be on the move again this month.

Spence spent the first-half of the season on loan at Elland Road, but failed to make the desired impact, with the defender making just seven Championship appearances due to injuries.

He did start five games for the Whites, before being dropped to the bench for their most recent fixture, where he was an unused substitute in their win against Birmingham City.

Spurs subsequently recalled him in the opening stages of the transfer window and the Daily Mail are reporting that he's been immediately put up for sale by the North London club.

Despite his unsuccessful spell at Leeds, he'd still be a great signing for teams at Championship level, although he may be out of reach for most clubs' transfer budgets.

However, a club like Southampton may be able to afford him, and he could prove a great signing, particularly if Kyle Walker-Peters was to depart.

Southampton would be the perfect move for Spence if Walker-Peters left

England international Walker-Peters has been outstanding for the Saints this season and has started every single league game for the club.

It's no surprise that the right-back is thriving at this level. After all, he's an experienced Premier League player who could certainly play in one of Europe's big leagues.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Djed Spence's seasons compared - Transfermarkt (05/01/2024) Player P G A Clean Sheets Kyle Walker-Peters 26 2 2 7 Djed Spence 7 0 0 3

Therefore, it would be no surprise if he was to be the subject of transfer interest this month.

In the summer, The Sun reported that Fulham, along with Lens and Roma were keen on the defender, while talkSPORT reported that he was the subject of Premier League interest last month from West Ham.

It's obvious that Walker-Peters is a Premier League standard player, playing in the Championship, and will always be subject to interest from bigger clubs.

However, with Spurs looking to offload Spence, he may just be the perfect replacement. There have long been questions over Spence's attitude and commitment, but leaving Spurs permanently may just force him to pull his socks up and show some of the form that helped Nottingham Forest make the Premier League in 2022.

Spence really needs to get his next move right

After a fantastic 2021-22 season at Nottingham Forest which saw the Reds promoted and Spence earn a move to the Premier League, it's fair to say his career has stagnated.

His move to Spurs didn't go to plan. He made just six substitute appearances across all competitions before being sent on loan to Rennes in January. He made ten appearances in France before injury ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Remarkably, since Forest's play-off win against Huddersfield in May 2022, Spence has played just 23 games of club football. It would have been tough to envisage such a downfall when his move to Spurs was announced in the summer of 2022.

At 23 years old, there is still plenty of time for Spence to rebuild his career. However, his next move is crucial. He needs to find a permanent home with regular football, whether that be at Championship level or on the continent.