Southampton are probably one of several Championship sides that you can expect to be busy in the remaining two weeks of the transfer window.

The Saints have made four summer signings so far, with Ryan Manning, Shea Charles, Joe Lumley, and Mateusz Lis all coming through the door.

But the club has lost many high-profile players in the last few months, with James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento being the most noticeable, while Romeo Lavia is on the verge of joining Chelsea.

Southampton have made a good start to life in England’s second tier, but with more exits seemingly on the horizon, Russell Martin will be keen for his side to strengthen further.

One player that has emerged as a possible option is Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, along with the ongoing talks with Everton defender Mason Holgate.

Southampton’s interest in Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Mason Holgate

Defence seems to be an area of the pitch that Martin is keen to add more depth and quality to, as the club has been linked with two Premier League defenders in recent weeks.

It was first reported by The Telegraph, that Holgate was being considered by Southampton, as the defender has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

Now in the latest update, according to Mark McAdam, Southampton remain in talks with Everton about a season-long loan deal, but both clubs are yet to agree to a deal.

While according to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Southampton have now joined Leeds United and Leicester City in the pursuit of Man City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The 21-year-old has risen through the ranks at Manchester City, playing for the club’s under-18s, under-23s, and first team. But Harwood-Bellis has found his opportunities limited at Man City and spent last season on loan at Championship winners Burnley.

According to John Percy, he could be set for another spell in the Championship as Saints and the other two sides are trying to sign Harwood-Bellis on loan for the season.

Percy also adds that Man City could be open to selling the 21-year-old this summer for the right price before the window shuts on the 1st of September.

Out of these players, Southampton may be wise enough to move on from Holgate and focus their attention on signing Harwood-Bellis ahead of their Championship rivals.

Why should Southampton look to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

As mentioned, the defence, and more specifically, center-back, seems to be a position that Martin wants another option in, and between these two players, the Saints would be very wise indeed to focus all their efforts on Harwood-Bellis ahead of Holgate.

Yes, Holgate does have more top-flight experience, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he has what it takes to perform week in and week out in the Championship.

Plus, for what Southampton are likely going to have to pay in wages for Holgate, they would be better off going after a player like Harwood-Bellis, who is likely going to cost less when it comes to covering a player's wages.

Further, the Man City defender has vast experience at this level and showed last season why he would be an excellent addition for a team like Southampton.

The defender played 35 times for the Clarets, as he was an integral part of Vincent Kompany’s side that won the Championship title.

In them appearances, the 21-year-old did enough to show why many think he has a bright future ahead of him. In the Championship last season, he averaged 1.1 tackles per game, while intercepting 1.8 times per game he played., as per WhoScored.com.

The defender was careful with his tackles, as he only averaged 0.5 fouls, but was on hand to keep danger out, as he collected 3.1 clearances.

Harwood-Bellis is also a player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, as proved last campaign, averaging 81.1 passes per game, with 85.3% being deemed accurate. While he got an overall WhoScored.com match rating of7.07 for the campaign.

Harwood-Bellis is a modern-day defender who is confident on and off the ball and likes to impose himself on defenders. Even if Harwood-Bellis is a loan deal, it makes much more sense for Southampton to try and bring him in over Holgate, plus it stops their local rivals from adding a very commanding defender to their ranks at this level.