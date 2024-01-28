Highlights Southampton's forward department faces key decisions at the end of the season.

Dom Ballard's loan spell at Reading was cut short due to injury.

Southampton should consider another loan exit for Ballard to continue his development.

Southampton will need to make some key decisions in their forward department when the season ends.

Che Adams' contract expires in the summer as it stands, it looks as though he will be remaining at St Mary's for the remainder of the season.

Adam Armstrong also looks set to stay put, with no speculation about his future at this point, but it remains to be seen whether he is treated as a centre-forward or whether he will continue to operate out wide next term.

Ross Stewart is definitely a central option along with Sekou Mara, but it remains to be seen how long the former can stay fit for when he does finally return to action.

The Saints' striker options don't stop there though, with Paul Onuachu set to return from his loan spell in Turkey at the end of the season and Dom Ballard potentially set to be back in time for the start of next season.

Dom Ballard's spell at Reading

Ballard suffered a season-ending injury at loan club Reading during the Royals' game against Wycombe Wanderers during the latter stages of November.

Considering he only joined Ruben Selles' side on deadline day at the end of the summer transfer window, the teenager didn't have that much time to impress at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Doing well for England at a youth international level and gaining senior experience in Berkshire, the striker will be gutted about the fact he was unable to stay fit throughout the season.

He didn't exactly thrive under Selles, but most of the team struggled during the early stages of the season and that can't have helped him.

But he did register three goals in 10 competitive appearances for the Royals, which isn't a bad record, although two of those goals came in a 9-0 win against Exeter City in the EFL Trophy.

And he also did an adequate job on the left wing before he broke his patella tendon.

Southampton should sanction another loan exit for Dom Ballard

The Saints will probably have plenty of forward options at their disposal when the start of next season comes along, regardless of which division they find themselves in.

And the fact they sold quite a few key men during the summer could give them the funds needed to bring in replacements for some of their current forwards if required.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

With this in mind, Ballard may be quite far down the pecking order at St Mary's during the 2024/25 campaign.

If the England youth international isn't going to feature heavily for the south-coast side, the Saints should sanction a loan exit for him, and that would allow him to continue to develop.

Already proving that he can cope at a senior level, it's not as if they need to assess whether he would be out of his depth if he makes another temporary exit during the summer.

A loan spell elsewhere would probably help to speed up his development following such a crushing injury blow, which can only be a good thing for Russell Martin's side, considering he's a player with huge potential and could become an integral player at St Mary's at some point.