Highlights Amad Diallo's successful loan spell at Sunderland last season makes him an excellent loan addition for Championship sides, including Southampton.

Despite not being involved in Manchester United's first-team squad, Diallo's current situation highlights the need for another loan move.

Southampton should consider pursuing Diallo as he would provide cutting edge and be a big upgrade to their winger options, offering pace, athleticism, and a threat in the final third.

Man United winger Amad Diallo could be an excellent loan addition for many Championship sides in January, including former club Sunderland and promotion-chasing Southampton.

The Ivorian headed back to Old Trafford from his loan spell with the Black Cats this summer after it ended in disappointment in the play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town.

The winger spent a solitary season in the North East, but it was a very successful loan spell away from the Red Devils, with Diallo making a massive impact at the Stadium of Light, scoring 14 goals and collecting a further three assists in the league and inspiring their promotion push.

How is Diallo doing so far with Man United?

His good form could have alerted Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to look at integrating the 21-year-old into his first-team squad this season, but he has not been involved at all so far, taking his spot as an unused substitute in some of their games.

He was left on the bench again in defeat in the EFL Cup defeat to Newcastle United and there is no way that the current situation is benefiting him or his current club, highlighting that another loan move was perhaps the best plan of action.

Of course, losing him was a huge blow for the Black Cats, even though realistically they had to go up to have any chance of bringing Diallo back to the club next season; but that may have all changed now given his current situation in Manchester.

Fabrizio Romano claimed that Diallo's future was still open in the summer, but he remained at Old Trafford. However, he also explained that if the Red Devils do plan to loan the winger out again, then Diallo's preference would be Sunderland once more.

Despite that, a trio of clubs had emerged recently as wanting to take Diallo on another loan from Old Trafford, with West Ham United, Everton, and Burnley all reportedly keen - according to The Northern Echo.

Could Southampton rival Sunderland for Man United's Diallo?

Southampton continue to keep tabs on a different Sunderland-related winger in Patrick Roberts, according to journalist Darren Witcoop, with the winger a long-term target of the club dating back to the summer.

However, a move for Diallo may make more sense to give them even further cutting edge in the final third with a younger and even more dynamic option in their forward line.

The Saints have Kamaldeen Sulemana, Samuel Edozie, Ryan Fraser, and Samuel Amo-Ameyaw as their primary players in the winger roles. However, Amo-Ameyaw is so raw and potentially needs a loan of his own, Fraser has been inconsistent, Edozie is improving all the time but is perhaps also not ready to be a regular for a promotion chasing team.

It leaves them with Sulemana as their most reliable winger for output, and has seen them utilise Adam Armstrong out wide due to that. A right-winger would alow for Armstrong to play more centrally, be that as a striker or behind the striker in a midfield berth.

It has to be on their shopping list in January and Diallo ticks all the boxes in that he would be a big upgrade for now on their other options. His pace, athleticism, and ball-striking make him a huge threat in the final third and he should continue to develop for Man United in an expansive, high-quality side like Southampton.

If a loan deal is there to be struck, then it's a no-brainer for a side who should be able to convince him over most of their Championship peers. Russell Martin's side can end their pursuit of Roberts and turn to his former teammate instead.