Southampton have agreed a deal to appoint Ivan Juric as their new head coach.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has provided a massive boost for Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion.

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl had been heavily linked with a move to St Mary's, but it was revealed by talkSPORT that compensation was going to be an issue.

However, many Owls fans were still holding their breath, knowing that Rohl had previously been with the Saints when they were managed by Ralph Hasenhüttl and could have potentially been open to a return.

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan was also linked with the job on the south coast, having impressed in the Championship with the Baggies and Huddersfield Town in recent years.

It may only be a matter of time before he moves on if he can continue to impress at The Hawthorns. But for now, it looks as though Albion will be able to retain him.

Southampton agree Ivan Juric deal

Juric is currently a free agent following his departure from Roma last month.

He only spent a very short amount of time in Italy's capital, but previously did well with Torino and has plenty of managerial experience under his belt.

Premier League table (17th-20th) Team P GD Pts 17 Leicester City 16 -13 14 18 Ipswich Town 16 -12 12 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 -16 9 20 Southampton 16 -25 5 (Table correct as of December 20th, 2024)

The 49-year-old will need to use all of that experience to his advantage, with the Saints in a fairly dire situation at this stage.

According to Romano, a deal has now been agreed for him to take charge of the south-coast side. The same journalist also stated that Rohl won't be making the move to the Premier League club - and it looks as though Corberan is now out of the race too.

Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom helped themselves

According to Alex Crook, the Saints would have had to pay £5m to lure Rohl to St Mary's, which is a hefty sum.

Clubs may spend much more than that on players, but with the south-coast side also needing to pay compensation for Martin, the £5m figure always looked likely to be a barrier.

Credit to Dejphon Chansiri for putting such a high price on the talented German, who is establishing himself as one of the best coaches in the EFL.

The top-tier outfit would have had to pay north of £3m for Corberan, so Albion also protected themselves.

In their current situation, with the club pushing for a top-six place, the last thing they needed was a managerial change.