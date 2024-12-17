This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have been encouraged to go forward with their pursuit of a reunion with Ben Brereton Diaz, although a move for James Bree seemingly isn't quite so inspiring amid a potential Southampton double-raid in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Blades have underlined their promotion credentials so far this season under Chris Wilder, who has his side atop the Championship table nearing the midway point as their unbeaten run was extended to 10 matches following Saturday afternoon's 2-0 home victory over Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle.

They've managed to gain a three-point cushion over second-placed Leeds United, although the January window is going to be decisive if they're to retain that position and lift the league title come May, and perhaps even more so amid fresh developments pertaining to the extensive takeover process of the club. But there's already one eye on the upcoming window, where they're believed to be plotting a double-raid of Southampton for both Brereton Diaz and Bree.

Sheffield United eyeing Southampton transfer double

Ben Brereton Diaz, James Bree on the radar

According to a recent report published by The Sun's Alan Nixon - via his exclusive Patreon service - United are looking into two potential moves for the Southampton duo, who have each endured difficult campaigns in Hampshire this term.

The report, which was published prior to the sacking of Russell Martin on Sunday evening, stated that Brereton Diaz wasn't in the plans of the ex-Swansea City boss, perhaps evidenced by the meager 448 minutes of Premier League football he's chalked up this season.

Following Martin's exit, however, it's not yet clear whether his successor will intend on keeping hold of Brereton Diaz, and the same degree of uncertainty is sure to be equally applicable as far as Bree's immediate future is concerned.

Brereton Diaz spent time at Bramall Lane last season, of course, and made a bright impression on loan from Villarreal despite the side's relegation. It's believed that Wilder is eager for a reunion, which the new owners are willing to hand the green light to either on a temporary or permanent basis.

At long last, we finally appear to be approaching the end-game of United's takeover, with The Star revealing that Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy's COH Sports Group are closing in on the purchase of the club from current owner Prince Abdullah. The saga, which has been drawn out over a number of months amid a growing source of discontentment from supporters, is expected to be concluded in the coming days, with the US businessmen keen to get straight to work on January dealings.

That could lead them to a move for former Luton Town right-back Bree, who has played just three times in the league for Southampton this season.

Bree is also disclosed as a Blades target alongside Ashley Barnes and Ricky Jade-Jones of Norwich City and Peterborough United respectively.

Mixed Sheffield United verdict offered on Ben Brereton Diaz, James Bree

Following the reveal of United's interest in a double-raid, we asked our Blades fan pundit Jimmy if Bree is realistically needed alongside Brereton Diaz given how well Wilder is already stocked at right-back, although the need for a left-sided attacker is well-documented and has been reiterated here.

Jimmy would welcome the return of Brereton Diaz, although he's more skeptical towards a potential approach for Bree.

"I'd take one, I wouldn't take the other," Jimmy told Football League World.

"Ben Brereton Diaz has obviously been at United before, had a bit of a purple patch for us in the Premier League. Struggled a bit with injuries so it's a big investment if we're to go in for him, but the impact he could have - particularly at Championship level - we haven't got a legitimate left-sided forward.

Ben Brereton Diaz's career stats across all competitions via FotMob, as of December 16 Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016/17 Nottingham Forest 18 3 3 2017/18 Nottingham Forest 39 6 2 2018/19 Blackburn Rovers 28 1 1 2019/20 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 1 2020/21 Blackburn Rovers 43 7 4 2021/22 Blackburn Rovers 39 22 3 2022/23 Blackburn Rovers 50 16 4 2023/24 Villarreal 20 0 0 2023/24 Sheffield United (loan) 16 6 1 2024/25 Southampton 12 0 0

"Gus Hamer's playing there because he's such a superb player and can make it work, but somebody like Brereton Diaz slots into that position perfectly and it's a no-brainer signing for me if he's available.

"James Bree, good player but we're set at right-back. We've got Alfie Gilchrist, who is first-choice right-back at the club on merit and has done very well overall this season. We've also got Femi Siriki pushing him hard, who is a young attacking right-back who will come in for certain games.

"We're not going to block his progress, so I'd be very surprised if we went in for Bree. There's also Jamie Shackleton who can play there, so I don't think Bree is a realistic option for Sheffield United at the moment."