Sheffield United are interested in a move for Southampton attacker Ben Brereton Diaz.

According to Sky Sports, the Blades are also looking to strengthen other areas, but have listed the Chilean as one of their targets for the January transfer window.

United finally have certainty following their takeover, which should allow them to move quickly for targets this winter, which is a boost for them in their quest for promotion.

They have enjoyed a brilliant 2024/25 campaign so far, but their past couple of results haven't been as promising and some January additions could provide them with a massive boost as they look to secure a Premier League return.

Brereton Diaz, who was on loan at Bramall Lane last term, could allow United to be more lethal in the final third, with the Chile international thriving as a striker for the Blades during the second half of the 2023/24 season.

He was unable to keep the South Yorkshire side up in the end, but it was always going to be a difficult task for the club to survive at the top level, considering their poor defensive record last season.

Ben Brereton Diaz - 2023/24 loan spell at Sheffield United (All competitions) Appearances 16 Goals 6 Assists 1

Sheffield United eyeing Ben Brereton Diaz move

Wilder seems to be keen to strengthen United's striker department, with Sky Sports revealing that the club has reignited their interest in Brereton Diaz, who is yet to score for Southampton this season.

He has thrived in England in the past though, doing well at Blackburn Rovers and also shining for the Blades during last season's loan spell.

Related Sheffield United eyeing move for Leicester City player Choudhury is thought to be on the Blades' radar, with Chris Wilder seemingly keen on strengthening his midfield position.

It remains to be seen whether a permanent or loan deal can be struck for the player, who could benefit from an exit from St Mary's.

Sky Sports have also reported that United are keen to strengthen the left side of their attack and central midfield - and also hope that Chelsea don't recall Alfie Gilchrist from his loan spell at Bramall Lane.

Ben Brereton Diaz could be a shrewd signing for Sheffield United

Brereton Diaz is already familiar with life at Bramall Lane and could settle in quickly because of that.

United may have Kieffer Moore, Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster available as forward options when all are fit, but Brewster has spent a chunk of his time in South Yorkshire on the sidelines.

Moore and Campbell have done well at times, but more depth in the striker area won't hurt.

Brereton Diaz can also operate on the left side of attack, an area the Blades reportedly want to strengthen.

With this in mind, a deal for the Saints' man is a no-brainer if he's affordable.