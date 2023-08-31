Highlights Southampton are set to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a season-long loan from Manchester City, fending off competition from other clubs.

Harwood-Bellis impressed on loan at Burnley last season, helping them secure promotion to the Championship.

Southampton have been working on squad overhauls and have made a strong start to the season, and Harwood-Bellis would be a great addition to their defensive options.

Southampton are set to win the race to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City.

According to The Telegraph, the Saints will sign the defender on a season-long loan deal from the Premier League champions.

Harwood-Bellis’ future has been up in the air throughout the summer following his return from a loan spell with Burnley.

It now appears that a resolution is near, with Russell Martin set to gain the centre back before the window closes on Friday night.

Southampton fended off competition from the likes of Nottingham Forest and Leicester City to win the race to his signature.

How did Taylor Harwood-Bellis fare on loan last season?

Harwood-Bellis was a key figure behind Burnley’s rise to the Championship title under Vincent Kompany last year.

The defender was a mainstay in the side, competing 32 times in the league for the Clarets as they won promotion back to the top flight.

A permanent move to Turf Moor failed to materialise in the aftermath of that promotion triumph, leading Burnley to signing Dara O’Shea from West Brom.

This left Harwood-Bellis in limbo, as Man City weighed up his future.

Game time at the Etihad could have been an option, with his performances in the second tier certainly impressing.

However, City’s signing of Joško Gvardiol ruled out any chance Harwood-Bellis had of breaking into Pep Guardiola’s first team plans.

A move to Southampton should get him the game time he needs to continue his development.

It is unclear whether there is any kind of option or obligation to make the loan deal permanent at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is a high value asset, but it is difficult to see him breaking into the City squad any time soon given the club’s poor record with its youth academy.

How has the summer been for Southampton?

Southampton have worked hard to overhaul their squad following relegation to the Championship.

Martin has arrived as manager, but he has lost a number of high profile first team squad members in the process.

The Saints have added fresh faces of their own, including the likes of Flynn Downes, Ryan Manning and Shea Charles.

It is set to be a busy final couple of days of the transfer window at St. Mary’s, with incomings and outgoings being touted.

Southampton have earned 10 points from a possible 12 to start their league campaign, sitting fourth in the table.

Next up for Martin’s side is a clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Will Taylor Harwood-Bellis be a good signing for Southampton?

Harwood-Bellis is a fantastic addition to Martin’s side if they can get this deal over the line.

The defender was a standout figure for Burnley last season as they dominated the Championship.

The youngster is also a great fit for Martin’s style of play, so should be able to slot into the team pretty smoothly.

Southampton are also looking quite light at the back, so he will add some much-needed strength in depth to the team’s defensive options.

If things work out and Southampton gain promotion, then this could even lead to a permanent deal in the summer of 2024.